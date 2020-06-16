Rebel Wilson shows dramatic transformation after weight loss in her new photos; Stuns in a bright blue outfit

Rebel Wilson sheds weight and stuns in her new pictures after her incredible transformation.

Rebel Wilson is making heads turn with her wonderful transformation ever since 2020 began. The Isn't It Romantic actress pledged to follow a strict fitness routine and even the lockdown couldn't stop her from doing do. Rebel Wilson had previously revealed that 2020 is her 'Year of Health' and she's still working to reach her goal despite the Coronavirus outbreak. Even though gyms and health clubs have their shutters pulled down, Rebel's fitness regime is paying off!

The actress took to Instagram and shared a snap of her transformation while on a rare Aussie outing to the Greater Western Sydney and North Melbourne AFL match on Sunday. Posing by the sea in a black dress, Rebel looks quite slimmed down from before. Wearing minimal makeup and a stylish black dress with a sweetheart neckline and flaunting her golden curls, the actress looks gorgeous in the moonlight. "My first AFL game! Thanks to @gwsgiants and their No. 1 ticket holder Mel Doyle for having us today - only 350 people were allowed in the whole stadium but such a fun experience repping for the West x," she captioned her picture that she got clicked in the stadium.

Rebel Wilson recently shared another stunning picture of herself on her Instagram handle where she stuns in a bright blue outfit. Promoting her new Amazon show, LOL: Last One Laughing, the actress posted about the same on social media. "Press for LOL Australia coming globally June 19 only on Amazon Prime Video.:@landoftheamazons Styling: @elizabethstewart1" she captioned her post. In an Instagram post earlier, Rebel Wilson revealed that she's trying to get down to 75 kg. (165 lbs.) by the end of the year and it seems like she is really down to chase her goals. The actress has lost a lot of weight and is shelling major fitspiration to many people.

The "Pitch Perfect" actress has been working hard to keep healthy and has enlisted the help of personal trainer Gunnar Peterson since last year. Talking about her plan on how she aims to cut down on junk food over the next 12 months, Rebel Wilson had shared a series of photos of herself posing on the beach and stated, "Okay so for me, 2020 is going to be called ‘The Year Of Health'. So I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food which is going to be hard after the holidays I've just had but I'm going to do it!"

She also urged her fans to not lose hope and keep trying hard to reach their goal. "Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it. Try and give a little bit of effort each day...I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress...but good things are coming your way what are your goals this year?" Rebel revealed her goals and told the fans, "I’ll be honest with you guys - with my 'Year of Health' mission I’m trying to get to 75kg’s and career-wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year! Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there’s constant set backs - but I’m working hard x" (FYI 75 kg is roughly 165 lbs.)"

The actress told Entertainment Tonight that she started losing weight while filming for 'Cats' and has shed between 40 and 50 pounds since then. "I lost eight pounds shooting my number, in four days. One, because there's a lot of physicalities… But also, they heated up the set very high, to almost 100 [degrees] Fahrenheit, so that we could never cool down," Rebel Wilson stated. The actress trainer Jono Castano revealed her workout regime in an interview with E-News!

"Day 1: HIIT and mobility, Day 2: weights and resistance, Day 3: HIIT, Day 4: HIIT, Day 5: HIIT and weights, Day 6: rest period, Day 7: HIIT. We focus on plenty of HIIT circuits, but at the same time, focusing on technique and tempo," He said. "And understanding that each exercise is vital when working at a quick capacity. Another element we focused on was resistance and mobility training to ensure we're covering all areas, including posture," Jono Castano added.

