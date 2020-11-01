Rebel Wilson shows off DRAMATIC weight loss in new photos; STUNS as ‘Rona Warrior Princess’ for Halloween

Rebel Wilson recently got in the Halloween spirit and showed off her dramatic weight loss transformation as she posed in a black leotard as “Rona Warrior Princess”.

Rebel Wilson is battling the coronavirus (figuratively not literally). The 40-year-old Pitch Perfect took to her Instagram on Friday (October 30) to share a ton of pictures and videos from her Halloween party. For her costume, Rebel showed off her incredible weight loss in a black leotard and cape, revealing she was dressed as a “Rona Warrior Princess.” In her posts, Rebel had a display of a virus pinata hanging in a tree while she battled it with nun-chucks. “Just call me: RONA (Warrior Princess) …destroying ‘rona wherever I go” Rebel wrote along with one of her posts.

Rebel later changed her costume and opted for a different get up with her boyfriend Jacob Busch. She shared pictures of the duo with the caption “HAUNTe COUTURe.”

The new couple recently jetted off Mexico for a romantic getaway! In mid-October, the 40-year-old Pitch Perfect actress and the 31-year-old entrepreneur took a private plane to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for their vacation and they spent the whole weekend by the beach and the pool. If you didn’t know, Jacob is a member of the Anheuser-Busch brewing dynasty! He just launched a high-premium ice cream company called Napp’s.

Credits :Instagram

