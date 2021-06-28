Rebel Wilson slammed as 'tone deaf' as she says 'WTF' after new lockdown in Sydney is imposed

Rebel Wilson, who is an Australian and now lives in the US, was slammed by netizens after she called Sydney's strict lockdown a "strategy".

Rebel Wilson seems to have irked a section of netizens. The Pitch Perfect actress took to Instagram recently to react to the two-week strict lockdown that has been imposed in Australia's Sydney due to emerging Delta variant Covid-19 cases. Sharing a selfie on her Instagram Story, Rebel captioned it, "Sydney WTF!". In another post, the actress shared a photo of an empty supermarket shelf clicked by her mother.

She wrote that the photo was snapped by her mother at Sydney Woolworths and added, "You can't keep locking down as a strategy." Rebel, who is an Australian, now lives in the US and continues to own several properties in Sydney. Her posts did not go down well with several netizens who slammed the actress on Twitter.

Calling her 'tone deaf' for her comments, one user tweeted, "Given she's been flying about unimpeded on private jets and managing to keep up an impressive social life, I'm not really surprised Rebel Wilson's attempt to lecture the collective NSW leadership on lockdowns has backfired so spectacularly. Tone deaf much?"

Several others slammed the actress for her views on the situation while she continues to live in the US. "Look we're not epidemiologists like Rebel Wilson but locking down is literally the only strategy when there are no vaccines to be found on this island of Coalition mismanagement," one tweet read.

