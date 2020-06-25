Rebel Wilson stuns in a plunging red dress and shells out major transformation goals after weight loss

Rebel Wilson stuns in a red dress in her new Instagram post and shells out major transformation goals.

Rebel Wilson has been making a lot of noise for her weight loss over a few months. The Isn't It Romantic actress has been turning heads ever since her incredible transformation. A few months ago, Rebel Wilson had sworn 2020 to be her 'Year of Fitness' and looks like the actress is living up to her goal. Rebel Wilson had earlier revealed that she wants to slim down to 75 kgs i.e. 165 pounds by the end of 2020 and her recent pictures prove that she is successfully marching down that road.

Recently, Rebel Wilson shared a stunning picture of herself in a plunging red dress on her Instagram handle. The actress looks fresh as ever with a fresh makeup face and half tied ponytail. With neutral makeup and subtle lip shade, Rebel is surely blessing our Instagram feed with her gorgeous picture. "The show must go on," Rebel captioned her picture. The actress has been following a grueling diet and exercise regime to achieve her weight loss goals which is now quite evident. For the unversed, dietitian, and exercise physiologist Kate Save told Daily Mail Australia that she believes Rebel has lost up to 18 kgs already.

Check out her picture:

A few months ago, Rebel stated in her Instagram post, "I’ll be honest with you guys - with my 'Year of Health' mission I’m trying to get to 75kg’s and career-wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year! Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there are constant setbacks - but I’m working hard x". Despite the global coronavirus pandemic, Rebel has been making sure to work on her weight loss regime. She had also revealed, "I had to go out to the park and lie on the dirt doing my sit-ups."

Rebel Wilson has not only been impressing fans with her incredible weight loss journey but also with her breathtaking pictures that she often puts up on her social media handle. A few days ago, she posted pictures of herself in a black dress after attending a rare Aussie outing to the Greater Western Sydney and North Melbourne AFL match. Wearing minimal makeup and a stylish black dress with a sweetheart neckline and flaunting her golden curls, the actress looks gorgeous in the moonlight. "My first AFL game! Thanks to @gwsgiants and their No. 1 ticket holder Mel Doyle for having us today - only 350 people were allowed in the whole stadium but such a fun experience repping for the West x," she captioned her picture that she got clicked in the stadium.

Rebel Wilson shared another stunning picture of herself on her Instagram handle where she stuns in a bright blue outfit. Her golden tresses breaking into soft curls, neutral lip shade, and sweetheart neckline, the actress looks as beautiful as ever. Promoting her new Amazon show, LOL: Last One Laughing, the actress posted on social media. "Press for LOL Australia coming globally June 19 only on Amazon Prime Video.:@landoftheamazons Styling: @elizabethstewart1" she captioned her post.

Besides her impressive weight loss and good looks, Rebel Wilson is also known for winning hearts with her humour and comic timing. In her recent post, where her caption reads, "the show must go on" fans are anticipating her return in the fourth installment of Pitch Perfect. Rebel Wilson played Fat Amy in Pitch Perfect back 2012 which rose her to fame and reprised her role for the 2015 sequel and later in the third film in 2017. The franchise received critical acclaim from fans and Rebel Wilson's performance has widely been appreciated. Hence, Rebel's fans have been looking forward to watching the actress once again in the fourth installment and are demanding Pitch Perfect 4.

Also Read: Rebel Wilson shows dramatic transformation after weight loss in her new photos; Stuns in a bright blue outfit

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×