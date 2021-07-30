Rebel Wilson weight loss: Reveals 'emotional reason' for losing 65 pounds

When Rebel Wilson chose to embark on her self-proclaimed "Year of Health" in 2020, she had a particular objective in mind. The 41-year-old Australian actress has lost 65 pounds since beginning her health journey, and recently spoke out about her inspiration during an Instagram Live. Wilson responded to a fan's question on why she chose to lose weight by saying, "That is such a massive question, but I'm going to try to answer it for you. It first started when I was looking into fertility stuff and the doctor was like, 'Well, you'd have a much better chance if you were healthier.''

As per Entertainment Tonight, the Isn't It Romantic actress was taken aback by her doctor's remarks since she thought she was "quite healthy" at her present weight. But she made the decision to get in shape, not for the sake of her appearance, but for the sake of her future. “That’s kind of what started it, that if I lost some excess weight that it would give me a better chance for freezing eggs and having the eggs be a better quality,” she said. “It wasn’t even really myself, it was more thinking of a future mini-me, really.”

In 2020, the Pitch Perfect actress started shedding weight and embarked on a "year of health." She spoke up about her fitness journey, revealing that she was just 3kg away from her target in October of that year. She eventually reached her target weight a month later after changing up her exercise regime and eating healthy.

