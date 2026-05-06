Rebel Wilson Welcomes 2nd Daughter With Wife Ramona Agruma, Shares First Photo Of Both Kids

Rebel Wilson is a happy mama of two. After announcing the birth of her second daughter with wife Ramona Agruma, the actress has now revealed how her two children are already besties. Taking to her Instagram account to share a photo of her two kids on her stories, she wrote, "Our little angels," which was accompanied by a picture of the newborn with her 3-year-old daughter.

Rebel Wilson introduces her new baby to the world

Rebel Wilson and her wife, Ramona Agruma, have welcomed their second daughter, Rose Estelle, as shared by the couple on May 4, 2026, in an announcement. Their Monday happy update also came with the revelation that they have named their daughter Rose Estelle. This is the couple’s second child together, following the birth of their firstborn daughter, Royce Lillian, who came into the picture back in early November 2022 via surrogate.

The photo of the two girls showed Royce holding her baby sister at what appears to be a hospital. The couple announced the birth just hours before sharing this update. In a joint Instagram update, they wrote, "Proud to announce the birth of our 2nd daughter Rose Estelle! What a gorgeous blessing to have another little girl! Now on May 4th it’s now 4 of us! Ramona and I are feeling so incredibly grateful and blessed to grow our family, thank you everyone for all the well wishes (pink heart emoji)."

The pair first announced their second pregnancy back in December 2025. Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma went official with their relationship back in June 2022 after meeting through a common friend. Their whirlwind romance led to a quick engagement in February 2023 and going red carpet official with it for an Oscars party in March 2023. Their nuptials followed in November 2024 in Italy, a place that holds particular importance to them.

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