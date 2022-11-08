Rebel Wilson welcomes baby girl via surrogate amid engagement rumours with GF Ramona Agruma

The news of Rebel's first baby's arrival came as a surprise to her fans given that the actress had not spoken about her plans to embrace motherhood anytime soon. In the meantime, Wilson was in the news for confirming her new romance with girlfriend Ramona Argruma. Previously, Rebel had spoken about focusing on her health and her decision to embark on her "year of health" in 2020 was because of her desire to become a mom.

Rebel Wilson recently announced the news of welcoming her first baby via surrogate on Instagram. The actress revealed that she's welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy and also introduced her name to her fans as Royce Lillian. In a heartwarming caption that she shared along with the post, Rebel wrote, "Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate."

Sharing an adorable photo of her little one, Rebel wrote an emotional caption as she spoke about welcoming her daughter. She said, "I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!" She further added, "I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club."

Rebel and Ramona's engagement rumours

The news of Rebel's baby's arrival also came on the heels of rumours about her engagement to girlfriend Ramona. Although the Pitch Perfect star recently shut down the speculations and denied that the two were engaged. The 42-year-old actress responded to reports that she and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma got engaged by denying the reports entirely on her Instagram Story as she wrote, "Thanks for the well-wishes, but we are NOT engaged." Page Six had previously reported that the couple was engaged after seven months of dating, citing an insider who said the pair discussed an engagement at the Casamigos Halloween party on October 28.

Going Instagram official with Ramona

Rebel made her relationship with Ramona Agruma public with an Instagram post she shared on June 9. The actress shared a sweet photo of the two on Instagram and along with it wrote, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove." A source close to Wilson also told People that Rebel was extremely happy and further added, "It's a very serious relationship and they're super happy together. It's been very cool for Rebel's friends to see her this secure with someone."

Rebel's health journey

In 2020, Rebel opened up about her decision to focus on her health and also revealed details of her conversations with a fertility doctor. Rebel spoke to People about her visit to the doctor in 2019 and revealed how her fertility doctor said she'd have a much better chance of harvesting and freezing her eggs if she lost weight. "He looked me up and down and said, 'You'd do much better if you were healthier.'" Although Wilson further added how the thought of motherhood changed her perspective as she said, "I was taken aback. I thought, 'Oh God, this guy's so rude.' He was right. I was carrying around a lot of excess weight. It's almost like I didn't think of my own needs. I thought of a future child's needs that really inspired me to get healthier."

Wilson also spoke about wanting to start a family in a previous interaction with People where she maintained that she was going for it by herself at the moment because of the biological clock. She further added, "If I meet the right person, great, and then they can fit in with whatever happens." The actress also spoke about her thoughts on fertility and said, that she started thinking of fertility when she was 39 and added that there are women in their mid-40s who've been successful. Wilson had also cited an example of Janet Jackson and said that "it's pretty inspiring."