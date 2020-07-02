  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Is reconciliation on the cards for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson amidst the COVID 19 crisis?

Despite reports stating Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are "not officially" back together, the pair is still close, but only as friends while they co-parent their daughter True.
6878 reads Mumbai
Is reconciliation on the cards for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson amidst the COVID 19 crisis?Is reconciliation on the cards for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson amidst the COVID 19 crisis?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are on good terms now. However, it doesn't mean that they are back together. The former flames are still close, but only as friends, after their high-profile breakup and roller coaster relationship of the couple, while co-parenting their daughter, True. A source via ET Online said, "Amid rumours, Khloe and Tristan are not officially back together but are on good terms". The source adds that the same is true for Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian with regard to their exes—Travis Scott and Scott Disick, respectively.

 

"They’re all family," says the source. "Everyone gets along and everyone has the kids’ best interests in mind." Kylie and Travis share a 2-year-old daughter, Stormi, while Kourtney and Scott are co-parents to three children, namely, Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5.

 

Another source previously told ET that "Khloe and Tristan have been isolating together and have really enjoyed their time with daughter True. This alone time has really allowed them to reconnect without outside influences." Romance rumours surrounding Khloe and Tristan have been swirling since Khloe's 36th birthday bash, where Tristan was in attendance.

 

Tristan also penned a sweet birthday message for Khloe over the weekend and shared it with a photo of himself and Khloe playing with their little girl. "I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person. I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you," he wrote. "I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday Khloe Kardashian."

 

In February 2019, Khloe and Tristan broke up after his cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods. Since then they have established a successful co-parenting partnership for their daughter True. While the two have been quarantining together, the pair were spotted hanging out together at a friend's party earlier this month.

Credits :ET Online, Instagram

Latest Videos
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement