Record of Youth Ep 2 Promo: Park Bo Gum has a nasty fight with his dad & elder brother to fight for his dreams

In the new promo for Record of Youth Ep 2, we see Park Bo-gum get a second shot at fulfilling his dreams. But, his father and elder brother are a big barrier to cross over as they feel his dreams are just wishful thinking. Watch the emotional promo below.

Record of Youth kickstarted on a very vibrant note as Ep 1 introduced us to the three main leads: Park Bo-gum as Sa Hye-joon, Park So-dam as Ahn Jung-ha and Byun Woo-seok as Won Hae-hyo. *SPOILERS ALERT* Towards the end of the premiere episode, we see Jung-ha's dream come true as she finally gets to meet her idol Hye-joon. However, in a cliffhanger of sorts, Hye-joon finds out that Jung-ha is a major fangirl of his and confronts her about the same.

Teasing us on what we can expect from Record of Youth Ep 2, we have a new promo which starts off with Hye-joon walking the ramp at the same fashion show as Ep 1 while Jung-ha captures him on her phone and reveals how nervous she was about meeting him. Lee Min-jae (Shin Dong-mi), who Hye-joon tried to convince to be his agent has apparently booked him a big modelling project which she calls "something crazy." "I can start again," Hye-joon claims while confidently walking the ramp during an outdoor fashion show with all eyes and cameras on him.

Trouble arises when Hye-joon has a very nasty fight with his dad Sa Young-nam (Park Soo-young) and elder brother Sa Kyung-joon (Lee Jae-won) who try to convince him to give up on his dream and enlist to the military instead. Comparing his and Hae-hyo's privilege, they state, "Look at Hae-hyo now. You two started out together. Since he has support, things are working out for him."

"If I can't do it on my own, I should quit," Hye-joon ponders. When his dad says that he can go to the military, Hye-joon exclaims emotionally, "You said you're my family. You want the best for me."

"Family can't solve everything," his elder brother yells back to which Hye-joon warns, "Then, don't tell me what to do with my life." All this occurs while Hye-joon's mother Han Ae-sook (Ha Hee-ra) wistfully looks on.

Check out the emotional Record of Youth Ep 2 promo below:

We can't wait to watch Record of Youth Ep 2!

