Record of Youth Ep 5 Promo: Park Bo Gum and Park So Dam deny dating as former shows a bold acting side

In Record of Youth Ep 5's new promo, we see Park Bo-gum and Park So-dam swiftly denying dating rumours in spite of their growing closeness. Moreover, Byun Woo-seok is surprised by Bo-gum's confident change in attitude towards acting.

*SPOILERS ALERT* "I was so excited today. So excited that I couldn't even think about anything," Sa Hye-joon (Park Bo-gum) confesses as he posts the script of his new movie role on his Instagram page in Record of Youth Ep 5's new promo. In the previous episode's closing moments, we see Hye-joon in action as the charismatic villain Su-yeong and thanks to his creative ad-libbing, he gets a subtle nod from the director as well.

Now, in the upcoming episodes, we'll get to see how Hye-joon ends up faring and if the movie will revitalise his career or prove his dad right about not delaying his military enlistment. After her diamond earrings go missing, Won Hae-hyo's (Byun Woo-seok) mother Kim Yi-young (Shin Ae-ra) finds an expensive watch missing as well raising suspicion at Hye-joon's mother Han Ye-sook (Ha Hee-ra) who works as her house help. Hye-joon's father Sa Young-nam (Park Soo-young) and elder brother Sa Kyung-joon (Lee Jae-won) have a conversation about something mysterious, which could be about Ye-sook and the missing earrings and watch mystery or Hye-joon's new acting gig. It could also be about Hye-joon's grandfather Sa Min-gi (Han Jin-hee) being enrolled by his grandson into a senior models' academy.

With Hye-joon and Ahn Jung-ha's blossoming friendship probably heading towards something more, Lee Min-jae (Shin Dong-mi) point-blank asks the pair if they're dating which is vehemently denied as they scream at her. "It's weird. Every time I'm with you, it rains," Jung-ha ponders as the duo look at each other with keen interest. We're then shown a determined Hye-joon sink deep into his movie character with a confident, determined approach. "He's like a different person," Hae-hyo states looking at Hye-joon with surprising intrigue.

Check out Record of Youth Ep 5 promo below:

We can't wait to see the bold, confident side of Park Bo-gum in Record of Youth's upcoming episodes!

