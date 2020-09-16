  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Record of Youth Ep 5 Promo: Park Bo Gum and Park So Dam deny dating as former shows a bold acting side

In Record of Youth Ep 5's new promo, we see Park Bo-gum and Park So-dam swiftly denying dating rumours in spite of their growing closeness. Moreover, Byun Woo-seok is surprised by Bo-gum's confident change in attitude towards acting.
33976 reads Mumbai
Record of Youth Ep 5 Promo shows Park Bo Gum's confident acting avatarRecord of Youth Ep 5 Promo: Park Bo Gum and Park So Dam deny dating as former shows a bold acting side
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

*SPOILERS ALERT* "I was so excited today. So excited that I couldn't even think about anything," Sa Hye-joon (Park Bo-gum) confesses as he posts the script of his new movie role on his Instagram page in Record of Youth Ep 5's new promo. In the previous episode's closing moments, we see Hye-joon in action as the charismatic villain Su-yeong and thanks to his creative ad-libbing, he gets a subtle nod from the director as well.

Now, in the upcoming episodes, we'll get to see how Hye-joon ends up faring and if the movie will revitalise his career or prove his dad right about not delaying his military enlistment. After her diamond earrings go missing, Won Hae-hyo's (Byun Woo-seok) mother Kim Yi-young (Shin Ae-ra) finds an expensive watch missing as well raising suspicion at Hye-joon's mother Han Ye-sook (Ha Hee-ra) who works as her house help. Hye-joon's father Sa Young-nam (Park Soo-young) and elder brother Sa Kyung-joon (Lee Jae-won) have a conversation about something mysterious, which could be about Ye-sook and the missing earrings and watch mystery or Hye-joon's new acting gig. It could also be about Hye-joon's grandfather Sa Min-gi (Han Jin-hee) being enrolled by his grandson into a senior models' academy.

With Hye-joon and Ahn Jung-ha's blossoming friendship probably heading towards something more, Lee Min-jae (Shin Dong-mi) point-blank asks the pair if they're dating which is vehemently denied as they scream at her. "It's weird. Every time I'm with you, it rains," Jung-ha ponders as the duo look at each other with keen interest. We're then shown a determined Hye-joon sink deep into his movie character with a confident, determined approach. "He's like a different person," Hae-hyo states looking at Hye-joon with surprising intrigue.

Check out Record of Youth Ep 5 promo below:

We can't wait to see the bold, confident side of Park Bo-gum in Record of Youth's upcoming episodes!

ALSO READ: Park Seo Joon films special appearance in Park Bo Gum's Record of Youth; Ep 4 achieves highest ratings yet

Are you excited to watch Record of Youth Ep 5? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Credits :tvN DRAMA's YouTube

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement