  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Record of Youth Ep 7: Park Bo Gum and Park So Dam's romance blossoms as Byun Woo Seok tries to woo the latter

Record of Youth Ep 7 promo will see how Byun Woo-seok tries to woo Park So-dam as the latter's romance with Park Bo-gum gets more serious. Check out the exciting promo below.
11325 reads Mumbai
Record of Youth Ep 7 will see Byun Woo Seok trying to woo Park So DamRecord of Youth Ep 7: Park Bo Gum and Park So Dam's romance blossoms as Byun Woo Seok tries to woo the latter
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

*SPOILERS ALERT* Record of Youth's last episode saw Sa Hye-joon take the plunge and not only confess his true feelings to Ahn Jung-ha (who reciprocates his love!) but the pair also shared their first romantic kiss. Ep 7's promo begins with Hye-joon gushing about Jung-ha, "I'm grateful to have you by my side right now." We also see how Won Hae-hyo's (Byun Woo-seok) mother Kim Yi-young (Shin Ae-ra) continues to meddle in her son's career.

Speaking of Hae-hyo, in spite of knowing that Jung-ha has fallen deeply for his best friend, he continues to pursue her, even running after the makeup artist asking her not to be startled. We're then shown Hye-joon having an awkward dinner with his elder brother Sa Kyung-joon (Lee Jae-won) who professes, "I just wanted to live alone and feel free. Forget about my duty as the eldest son." To this, Hye-joon retorts, "What have you ever done for the family as the eldest son?"

A drunk Kyung-joon is then seen being yelled at by his mother Han Ye-sook (Ha Hee-ra) while his father Sa Young-nam (Park Soo-young) comforts him. It may seem like he's been duped over the apartment he's planning to rent. On the other hand, Jung-ha faces her problems with the salon's manager Elizabeth Cho head-on and even interjects when she's about to slap her. "What do people think of me here? I'll not let you have it your way," Jung-ha bravely states.

After the debacle with the mini-series, Hye-joon's agent Lee Min-jae (Shin Dong-mi) is able to get him another project in which a model-turned-actor is required. In the closing moments, Hye-joon and Jung-ha stroll through the streets of Seoul looking happy in love before the former concludes, "I finish once I start something."

Check out Record of Youth Ep 7 promo below:

We can't wait to see how the love triangle between Sa Hye-joon, Ah Jung-ha and Won Hae-hyo transpires!

ALSO READ: Record of Youth: Park Bo Gum's love confession & first kiss with Park So Dam leaves viewers' hearts fluttering

Are you excited to watch Record of Youth Ep 7? Share your excitement with us in the comments section below.

Credits :tvN DRAMA's YouTube

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ranbir Kapoor confesses that he likes to pee on roads; Watch the video
Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha has all the attention at just the age of 15. Check out
Ranveer FOOLS Sushant to steal a KISS from Ankita Lokhande in front of him
Taimur’s GREEN boots and him adjusting his cap shows he’s already a fashionistaaaaa
Emotional Deepika Padukone breaks down during the trailer launch of Chhapaak #Throwback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s wax statue in West Bengal’s Asansol. Watch the FULL video in making
“Payal Ghosh to file a police complaint against Anurag Kashyap”, says Payal’s lawyer advocate Nitin Satpute
“Apun Instagram pe bhot nanga naach kiya”; Rhea’s video surfaces online. Watch until the end!
Tara Sutaria’s stylist Meagan Concessio on styling Tara, Shanaya & Khushi Kapoor, Diet Sabya and more
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement