Record of Youth Ep 7: Park Bo Gum and Park So Dam's romance blossoms as Byun Woo Seok tries to woo the latter
*SPOILERS ALERT* Record of Youth's last episode saw Sa Hye-joon take the plunge and not only confess his true feelings to Ahn Jung-ha (who reciprocates his love!) but the pair also shared their first romantic kiss. Ep 7's promo begins with Hye-joon gushing about Jung-ha, "I'm grateful to have you by my side right now." We also see how Won Hae-hyo's (Byun Woo-seok) mother Kim Yi-young (Shin Ae-ra) continues to meddle in her son's career.
Speaking of Hae-hyo, in spite of knowing that Jung-ha has fallen deeply for his best friend, he continues to pursue her, even running after the makeup artist asking her not to be startled. We're then shown Hye-joon having an awkward dinner with his elder brother Sa Kyung-joon (Lee Jae-won) who professes, "I just wanted to live alone and feel free. Forget about my duty as the eldest son." To this, Hye-joon retorts, "What have you ever done for the family as the eldest son?"
A drunk Kyung-joon is then seen being yelled at by his mother Han Ye-sook (Ha Hee-ra) while his father Sa Young-nam (Park Soo-young) comforts him. It may seem like he's been duped over the apartment he's planning to rent. On the other hand, Jung-ha faces her problems with the salon's manager Elizabeth Cho head-on and even interjects when she's about to slap her. "What do people think of me here? I'll not let you have it your way," Jung-ha bravely states.
After the debacle with the mini-series, Hye-joon's agent Lee Min-jae (Shin Dong-mi) is able to get him another project in which a model-turned-actor is required. In the closing moments, Hye-joon and Jung-ha stroll through the streets of Seoul looking happy in love before the former concludes, "I finish once I start something."
Check out Record of Youth Ep 7 promo below:
We can't wait to see how the love triangle between Sa Hye-joon, Ah Jung-ha and Won Hae-hyo transpires!
ALSO READ: Record of Youth: Park Bo Gum's love confession & first kiss with Park So Dam leaves viewers' hearts fluttering
Are you excited to watch Record of Youth Ep 7? Share your excitement with us in the comments section below.