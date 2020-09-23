Record of Youth Ep 7: Park Bo Gum and Park So Dam's romance blossoms as Byun Woo Seok tries to woo the latter

Record of Youth Ep 7 promo will see how Byun Woo-seok tries to woo Park So-dam as the latter's romance with Park Bo-gum gets more serious. Check out the exciting promo below.

*SPOILERS ALERT* Record of Youth's last episode saw Sa Hye-joon take the plunge and not only confess his true feelings to Ahn Jung-ha (who reciprocates his love!) but the pair also shared their first romantic kiss. Ep 7's promo begins with Hye-joon gushing about Jung-ha, "I'm grateful to have you by my side right now." We also see how Won Hae-hyo's (Byun Woo-seok) mother Kim Yi-young (Shin Ae-ra) continues to meddle in her son's career.

Speaking of Hae-hyo, in spite of knowing that Jung-ha has fallen deeply for his best friend, he continues to pursue her, even running after the makeup artist asking her not to be startled. We're then shown Hye-joon having an awkward dinner with his elder brother Sa Kyung-joon (Lee Jae-won) who professes, "I just wanted to live alone and feel free. Forget about my duty as the eldest son." To this, Hye-joon retorts, "What have you ever done for the family as the eldest son?"

A drunk Kyung-joon is then seen being yelled at by his mother Han Ye-sook (Ha Hee-ra) while his father Sa Young-nam (Park Soo-young) comforts him. It may seem like he's been duped over the apartment he's planning to rent. On the other hand, Jung-ha faces her problems with the salon's manager Elizabeth Cho head-on and even interjects when she's about to slap her. "What do people think of me here? I'll not let you have it your way," Jung-ha bravely states.

After the debacle with the mini-series, Hye-joon's agent Lee Min-jae (Shin Dong-mi) is able to get him another project in which a model-turned-actor is required. In the closing moments, Hye-joon and Jung-ha stroll through the streets of Seoul looking happy in love before the former concludes, "I finish once I start something."

Check out Record of Youth Ep 7 promo below:

We can't wait to see how the love triangle between Sa Hye-joon, Ah Jung-ha and Won Hae-hyo transpires!

ALSO READ: Record of Youth: Park Bo Gum's love confession & first kiss with Park So Dam leaves viewers' hearts fluttering

Are you excited to watch Record of Youth Ep 7? Share your excitement with us in the comments section below.

Share your comment ×