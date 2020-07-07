Record of Youth First Teaser: The sparkling chemistry between Park Bo Gum & Park So Dam will leave you curious

Record of Youth, which stars Park Bo-gum, Park So-dam and Byeon Woo-seok, finally had its first teaser which spells fireworks for viewers as they will be left curious with the sparkling chemistry between Bo-gum and So-dam.

The next K-drama that you should definitely watch out for is Record of Youth starring Park Bo-gum, Park So-dam and Byeon Woo-seok. For the unversed, the series is centered around the modeling industry while the three leads play characters with big dreams and aspirations. A new teaser of Record of Youth has been shared with tvN viewers and we can already expect fireworks from the upcoming show. Particularly, it's the chemistry between Bo-gum and So-dam that has left us intrigued.

In the Record of Youth Ep 1 teaser, which was shared recently, we get a glimpse into the world of the three characters with mini-moments like a family selfie, a brief snapshot of So-dam applying makeup on Bo-gum, the three characters singing karaoke, Bo-gum and So-dam enjoying the rain and finally, having an intense staredown which screams that a sparkling chemistry is in on the horizon. We can expect a slice-of-life drama as these characters try their best to fulfill their big ambitions as Bo-gum narrates, "Remember and be together with me. Record of Youth," via Soompi's English translation.

Watch the teaser for Record of Youth Ep 1 below:

In Record of Youth, Bo-gum plays Sa Hye-joon, who is an aspiring model and actor while So-dam as Ahn Jung-ha, dreams of becoming a big makeup artist. Then, we have Woo-seok as Won Hae-hyo, Hye-joon's best friends who also happens to be a model and actor.

Record of Youth premieres in September 2020.

