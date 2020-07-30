Record of Youth New Teaser: Park Bo Gum feels comfortable and a sense of stability with Park So Dam

In Record of Youth Ep 1's exciting new teaser, we see the inklings of the blossoming close equation between Park Bo Gum, who is a model and Park So Dam, who is the former's makeup artist and fangirl. Check out the adorable teaser below.

Record of Youth is promising to be a slice of life K-drama that viewers could sink their teeth into to distract themselves from the harsh reality which is currently our lives. The upcoming tvN drama stars Park Bo-gum, Park So-dam and Byeon Woo-seok as characters aspiring to fulfill their individual dreams. Bo-gum plays Sa Hye-joon, a model who has to fight hard for his end goal, So-dam portrays Ahn Jung-ha, a makeup artist who wants to be one of the best in the world and Woo-seok will be seen as Won Hae-hyo, a model who is also friends with Hye-joon.

We've now been blessed with an exciting new teaser for Record of Youth Ep 1 and it delves more into Jung-ha's life and how she came to be Hye-joon's makeup artist. While Jung-ha graduated from a top college and got a job at a big company, she gave that up to become a makeup artist which was always her dream. Moreover, Jung-ha is a major Hye-joon fangirl but when she gets to work with him, she states, "I’ve decided to quit fangirling over you," via Soompi's translation.

We get to see some cute sequences where the pair gets up, close and personal with each other This includes the cliched but still adorable 'coffee froth on the lips' moment as well Hye-joon shielding Jung-ha from the rain with his umbrella. Hye-joon admits, "I feel comfortable when I’m with you. I feel a sense of stability." When Jung-ha confesses, "I feel as if I’m alone in this world," Hye-joon beams, "I’ll call you when it rains. You are not alone." Hye-joon proceeds to wrap his scarf around Jung-ha who shyly asks, "Aren't you too close?"

Watch the exciting new teaser for Record of Youth Ep 1 below:

Sparks are flying between the cute pair and we can't wait for what's in store for us courtesy of Record of Youth.

Are you excited to watch Record of Youth? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Record of Youth premieres in September 2020.

