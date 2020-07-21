  1. Home
Record of Youth New Teaser: Park Bo Gum fights hard for his dreams while trying to make it as a model & actor

In the brand new teaser of Record of Youth, we see Park Bo-gum's character Sa Hye-joon working hard to achieve his dream of being a model and actor but also having to face the harsh reality of life. Check out the intriguing teaser below.
Also starring Park So-dam and Byeon Woo-seok, Record of Youth premieres in September 2020.Also starring Park So-dam and Byeon Woo-seok, Record of Youth premieres in September 2020.
Record of Youth is amongst the eagerly awaited K-dramas which releases in the second half of 2020. The tvN drama stars Park Bo-gum, Park So-dam and Byeon Woo-seok. Record of Youth's storyline is centered on the competitive modeling industry with Bo-gum seen as Sa Hye-joon, a model and actor with big aspirations, So-dam playing Ahn Jung-ha, an aspiring makeup artist and Won Hae-hyo, a model and actor who is best friends with Hye-joon.

While the first teaser for Record of Youth delved into the intriguing chemistry between Hye-joon and Jung-ha, the brand new teaser focuses on Bo-gum's titular character. In the teaser, we see Hye-joon walking the ramp in fashionable clothing while getting his makeup done. But we also see the same Hye-joon struggling during movie shootings and doing part-time jobs to make ends meet while trying to achieve his dreams. "For my friends, dreams are something that protect them. But for me, dreams are like homework that costs a lot of money. And I don’t have much time left," Bo-gum's voiceover narrates, via Soompi's translation detailing the harsh reality of life.

Moreover, his naysayers tell him that he won't make it and question if he is going to keep dedicating his youth to something that isn't working out. We also get a short glimpse of Hye-joon and Hae-hyo's friendship.

Watch the exciting new teaser of Record of Youth featuring Park Bo-gum below:

Are you excited to watch Record of Youth? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Record of Youth premieres in September 2020.

Credits :tvN Drama,Soompi,YouTube

