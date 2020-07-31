  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Record of Youth: Park Bo Gum, Park So Dam & Byeon Woo Seok make for a good looking trio in vibrant main poster

Record of Youth, which stars Park Bo-gum, Park So-dam and Byeon Woo-seok, is a drama centered on the modelling industry as we see the trio fight hard for their dreams. Check out the vibrant main poster of the upcoming K-drama below.
10833 reads Mumbai
Record of Youth premieres on September 7, 2020.Record of Youth premieres on September 7, 2020.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Record of Youth is amongst the highly anticipated K-dramas to look forward to in the second half of 2020 thanks to its slice of life storyline. The tvN drama is boasting with star power as Park Bo-gum, Park So-dam and Byeon Woo-seok are the three main leads and the story centers around the modelling industry. Bo-gum plays Sa Hye-joon, an aspiring model and actor who has to fight tooth and nail for his dreams.

So-dam portrays  Ahn Jung-ha, an upcoming makeup artist who gives up a big job for her ultimate dream and Woo-seok will be seen as Won Hae-hyo, a model and actor who wants to make his own name rather than being known for which family he belongs to. The main poster for Record of Youth was recently released by tvN and the good-looking trio are at their fashionable and vibrant best. We're loving Bo-gum's scarf game and Woo-seok's trendy blue shirt as So-dam is her charming self in a cosy brown sweater which layered a crisp white shirt while the Parasite star flashes her million-dollar smile.

Check out Record of Youth's main poster below:

We can't wait to see what the Record of Youth trio has in store for us!

Are you excited to watch Record of Youth? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Record of Youth New Teaser: Park Bo Gum feels comfortable and a sense of stability with Park So Dam

Directed by Ahn Gil-Ho of Memories of the Alhambra fame and written by Ha Myung-hee of Doctors fame, Record of Youth premieres on September 7, 2020.

Credits :tvN Drama,Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
Elli Avram’s struggles as a foreigner; No one gave me house on rent; stayed in a room of cockroaches
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement