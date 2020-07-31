Record of Youth: Park Bo Gum, Park So Dam & Byeon Woo Seok make for a good looking trio in vibrant main poster

Record of Youth, which stars Park Bo-gum, Park So-dam and Byeon Woo-seok, is a drama centered on the modelling industry as we see the trio fight hard for their dreams. Check out the vibrant main poster of the upcoming K-drama below.

Record of Youth is amongst the highly anticipated K-dramas to look forward to in the second half of 2020 thanks to its slice of life storyline. The tvN drama is boasting with star power as Park Bo-gum, Park So-dam and Byeon Woo-seok are the three main leads and the story centers around the modelling industry. Bo-gum plays Sa Hye-joon, an aspiring model and actor who has to fight tooth and nail for his dreams.

So-dam portrays Ahn Jung-ha, an upcoming makeup artist who gives up a big job for her ultimate dream and Woo-seok will be seen as Won Hae-hyo, a model and actor who wants to make his own name rather than being known for which family he belongs to. The main poster for Record of Youth was recently released by tvN and the good-looking trio are at their fashionable and vibrant best. We're loving Bo-gum's scarf game and Woo-seok's trendy blue shirt as So-dam is her charming self in a cosy brown sweater which layered a crisp white shirt while the Parasite star flashes her million-dollar smile.

Check out Record of Youth's main poster below:

We can't wait to see what the Record of Youth trio has in store for us!

Directed by Ahn Gil-Ho of Memories of the Alhambra fame and written by Ha Myung-hee of Doctors fame, Record of Youth premieres on September 7, 2020.

