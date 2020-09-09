Record of Youth: Park Bo Gum proves he's a part of ARMY & sings a BTS song; Ep 2 witnesses increase in ratings

Park Bo-gum, who is friendly with BTS in real-life showed off his love for the boy group in the latest episode of Record of Youth. Moreover, Ep 2 showed a significant increase in ratings as well.

*SPOILERS ALERT* Record of Youth Ep 2 begins where Ep 1 left us. Sa Hye-joon (Park Bo-gum) confronts Ahn Jung-ha (Park So-dam) about her being his fan when he catches her mobile's wallpaper. Since the photo used by her also has Won Hae-hyo (Byun Woo-seok), Jung-ha lies and tells him that she's a fan of his best friend instead. While Hye-joon is a bit disappointed, he lets all that go when he takes to the runway. Eventually, the two strike a friendship and exchange numbers.

Moreover, the fashion designer whose show it was is revealed to have been in love with Hye-joon as we're taken a few years back to a time when he tried to make a pass at him. While the designer tries to convince Hye-joon that he'll become his sponsor, the latter declines which leads to the former insulting him. The movie role which both Hye-joon and Hae-hyo had auditioned for went to the latter because of his mother's interference. When Hye-joon finds out, he gets emotional and ends up at a karaoke bar with his friends singing BTS' song Tomorrow.

"I like the stories of BTS songs. When I listen to their songs, it makes me want to live a good life," Hye-joon praises even though he's in a remorseful mood. Hye-joon aka Bo-gum proved he's a part of BTS ARMY as the fandom agreed with his viewpoint. Moreover, Bo-gum has a long history with BTS as he's very close with V aka Taehyung. He's attended their concerts and has also been a part of an advertisement with them becoming an honorary member of BTS.

Check out Record of Youth Ep 2's BTS mention below:

Park Bogum sang ‘Tomorrow’ by @BTS_twt in a scene of the new drama ‘Record of Youth’. At the end he says: “BTS' songs have a good outlook of the world".pic.twitter.com/Km6cKmUpwC — 셀은리⁷ (@BTStranslation_) September 8, 2020

Moreover, Hye-joon had decided that if he doesn't get the movie role, he will enlist in the military. When his father and elder brother confront him about it, Hye-joon has an emotional outburst asking his parents why are they not trying to comfort him and just keep berating him instead. His grandfather intervenes by taking his side and the two share a heartbreaking embrace. Lee Min-jae (Shin Dong-mi), who Hye-joon wanted as his new agent does something crazy by booking him a flight to France and paying for a three-day stay just so he could be a part of a fashion show. All eyes were on Hye-joon as he successfully walks the ramp but tells Min-jae later in the night that he plans to enlist.

Hye-joon and Hae-hyo even visit Jung-ha's salon where Hae-hyo finds out that Jung-ha is Hye-joon's and not his fan but makes him promise not to tell her idol. Leaving us off with another cliffhanger, we see Hye-joon entering Jung-ha's salon just when she's about to close up asking for a buzzcut, saying he's enlisting to the military which shocks Jung-ha.

When it comes to the ratings game, Record of Youth Ep 2 saw a significant increase. According to Nielsen Korea, Ep 2 recorded an average of 6.8 percent viewership nationwide thus maintaining its No. 1 in its time slot for Monday-Tuesday dramas. In comparison, Record of Youth Ep 1 recorded an average of 6.4 percent viewership nationwide and peaked at 8.7 percent.

Which was your favourite scene from Record of Youth Ep 2? Share your picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Park Bo Gum's model avatar works wonders as Record of Youth takes No 1 in its time slot with premiere episode

Meanwhile, we have to wait until next week to find out if Hye-joon actually enlists to the military or not. Given how Min-jae confronts him saying that the reason why he didn't get the movie role is because of his limited popularity, in comparison to Hae-hyo, and not because of his acting skills, it will be interesting to see if Hye-joon does something to increase his social media presence. More importantly, will Hye-joon and Hae-hyo not let the competitiveness get in the way of their close friendship? We'll have to wait and watch.

Interestingly, Bo-gum himself enlisted to the military in real-life on August 31, 2020. Moreover, the 27-year-old actor completed all his work commitments before enlisting which includes Record of Youth. Fans will be able to see him on screen for the next few weeks even though they're already missing him terribly.

Share your comment ×