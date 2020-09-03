Record of the Youth: Park Bo Gum reveals HOW he prepped for role; Byun Woo Seok says he was nervous initially

Ahead of the release, leading stars of Record of the Youth, Park Bo Gum, Byun Woo Seok and Park So Dam talk about working on the series.

Record of the Youth will premiere this month. The Korean drama sees Park Bo Gum plays a model, Park So Dam portrays the role of an aspiring makeup artist whereas Byun Woo Seok also plays a model but he comes from an influential family. While the teasers have us excited, tvN recently released a behind-the-scenes video wherein the lead actors share their thoughts on the upcoming drama. As reported by Soompi, Park Bo Gum is seen describing his character as a "rational and independent" person.

The actor was seen standing on the other side of a sandwich counter and taking orders in the video. It has been previously revealed that his character works a number of jobs to make ends meet. The character has "a clear of values" that Park Bo Gum tried to be more like his on-screen character. Speaking about the cast and crew, Park Bo Gum said there was always laughter on the sets which resulted in many bloopers. “The atmosphere on set is very friendly. I enjoy coming to set," Park Bo Gum said. While he had a ball, Byun Woo Seok confessed he was a little nervous during the initial stage of filming. "It wasn’t easy. I was nervous too, but later on I was able to have a lot of fun while filming," he said.

Park So Dam also said that though there was nervousness, people were excited to film. "You have probably already seen our script reading video. Ever since then, we’ve been very friendly and there’s a lot of laughter on set. I think everyone was feeling nervous but excited as we filmed," she said.

Meanwhile, Park Bo Gum was asked about the preparation for his role as a model. He revealed he watched videos and turned to his friends to observe and learn about being a model. He also said that he practiced walking like a model frequently to polish the skill. "I won’t be as good as current professional models. I asked some people I know and they said that confidence is the most important thing. I guess it’s like that with everything," he said.

Watch the video below:

Record of the Youth premieres on September 7.

Credits :YouTubeSoompi

