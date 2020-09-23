Record of Youth: Park Bo Gum's love confession & first kiss with Park So Dam leaves viewers' hearts fluttering

Record of Youth Ep 6 saw Park Bo-gum and Park So-dam sharing their first kiss which left viewers in a happy state of mind excited for next week's episodes.

*SPOILERS ALERT* This week's Record of Youth episodes was nothing short of a roller coaster ride filled with fluctuating emotions between being terribly happy to crying your heart out for Sa Hye-joon (Park Bo-gum). Record of Youth Ep 5's ending saw Hye-joon boldly confess his feelings to Ahn Jung-ha (Park So-dam) while it rained and even though the latter was hesitant at first, ultimately, she too confesses her honest feelings.

While they start things slow like going on a movie date, Won Hae-hyo (Byun Woo-seok) tries his hand at wooing Jung-ha as he's deeply falling for her and even buys her flowers. Although he sees how enamoured the makeup artist is with his best friend, Hae-hyo decides to continue his pursuit at a possible chance of dating Jung-ha. While his love life is blossoming, Hye-joon has a ton of problems when it comes to his work and family life.

On one hand, his agent Lee Min-jae (Shin Dong-mi) finds out she was duped into believing that Hye-joon had gotten a role in a miniseries and on the other hand, his grandfather Sa Min-gi (Han Jin-hee) overexerts himself and ends up in the hospital. When Hye-joon's father Sa Young-nam (Park Soo-young) finds out that his younger son had a hand in his father trying to achieve the unattainable dream of becoming a senior model, he slaps him which leads to Hye-joon's breakdown. Moreover, Hye-joon's mother Han Ye-sook (Ha Hee-ra) is heartbroken when she has to find out from Hae-hyo's mother Kim Yi-young (Shin Ae-ra) that her son actually doesn't have a part in the miniseries while Hae-hyo was offered a supporting role.

However, like a breath of fresh, Jung-ha makes Hye-joon's depressed state of mind go away with her charming presence and when they find an abandoned piano during their walk date, Hye-joon serenades his ladylove (Bo-gum's honey-like vocals is everything!) before sharing their first kiss which is nothing short of romantic. The scene is made even more aesthetic with EXO's Baekhyun's Every Second, which is a part of Record of Youth OST, playing in the background. It's also interesting to note that in K-dramas, the first kiss between the main leads trope usually takes place in Ep 8 and hence, viewers were pleasantly surprised to see it take place in Record of Youth Ep 6 instead.

Check out some of our favourite moments from Record of Youth Ep 6 below:

THEY KISSED!!! DIDN'T EXPECT THIS SO EARLY IN THE DRAMA BUT IM NOT COMPLAINING. #RecordOfYouth pic.twitter.com/7a6SMBpPYu — kdrama fairy (@kdramafairy) September 22, 2020

slow down, you know you're gonna get hurt man #recordofyouth pic.twitter.com/5rpJMsCxNW — kdrama fairy (@kdramafairy) September 22, 2020

silent cry is the most painful one sending all my hugs to hyejun #RecordOfYouth #RecordOfYouthEP6 pic.twitter.com/DGo2HZEVlo — faye | semi ia (@ily_bogum) September 22, 2020

"back then i chose friendship over love without question.but now i want to make a different choice." AND THIS IS WHERE SHT STARTS TO HAPPEN#RecordOfYouthEP6 #RecordOfYouth pic.twitter.com/EuxFGwabrq — zee base (@zygmaund) September 22, 2020

I don’t know why but I have a bad feeling about this #RecordOfYouth pic.twitter.com/RWhDQmWe2X — (@tybogum) September 22, 2020

We can't wait for more heart-fluttering moments between Park Bo-gum and Park So-dam!

What did you think of Park Bo-gum and Park So-dam's first kiss in Record of Youth Ep 6? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Moreover, there were some lighthearted moments that viewers loved in the last episode. This included the fun portfolio photoshoot organised for Hye-joon's grandfather who shocked us with his epic transformation and struck stylish poses while looking handsome in the photos. We also see how desperate Hye-joon's elder brother Sa Kyung-joon (Lee Jae-won) is to move out from their family home and finally embark on a fun bachelor life.

This leads to a hilarious family meeting with Kyung-joon trying to drag his younger brother as the reason for his moving out claiming that Hye-joon and he fight because the former never got his own room. However, Hye-joon gives it back to his hyung by stating that he loves staying in the same room as his grandfather. Inevitably, Kyung-joon is given permission to finally shift to his own apartment albeit that rent has to be within a limited budget.

Meanwhile, according to Nielsen Korea via Soompi, Record of Youth Ep 5 and 6 took the lead in its time slot and recorded average nationwide ratings of 7.801 percent and 6.995 percent respectively. The steady pace could be attributed to Record of Youth's slice of life storyline as well as the cast's meaningful, realistic performances that is winning many hearts. Even though Bo-gum has already enlisted in the military, fans get to still see him on a weekly basis in Record of Youth.

As for next week's episodes of Record of Youth, we'll see the aftermath of how Hye-joon tackles his problems while Hae-hyo continues to try to woo Jung-ha into falling for him instead of his best friend.

