Record of Youth: Park So Dam posts selfie with Park Bo Gum & Byun Woo Seok highlighting the trio's friendship

Taking to her Instagram page, Park So-dam shared a vibrant set selfie with her Record of Youth co-stars Park Bo-gum and Byun Woo-seok highlighting their warm friendship off-screen. Check out their adorable snap below.

Record of Youth premiered last year and kickstarted on a terrific note, especially when it comes to the ratings game. For the unversed, the tvN drama centers on three youthful individuals fighting for their dreams: Sa Hye-joon (Park Bo-gum) is an aspiring actor and model from a lower-class family, Ahn Jung-ha (Park So-dam) is an aspiring makeup artist who gives up her high-end job and Won Hae-hyo (Byun Woo-seok), is a model and actor who was born with a silver spoon.

While today and tomorrow, fans will be treated with Ep 3 and 4, to get everyone excited for the upcoming episodes, So-dam shared a vibrant selfie of the cast from the sets of the ongoing drama. The snap was taken during the fashion show backstage sequence when Jung-ha meets her idol Hye-joon and Hae-hyo for the first time. Along with the good-looking trio, we also have their co-stars Yang so-min and Elizabeth Cho who are the director and manager at the salon where Jung-ha works. Through the IG post, we also get an inside look at the real-life friendship struck between the trio with So-dam's million-dollar smile and Bo-gum, Woo-seok's gummy smiles.

Check out Park So-dam's selfie with her Record of Youth co-stars below:

We adore this cast and how!

