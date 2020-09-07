Record of the Youth: Seol In Ah all set to play Park Bo Gum's ex girlfriend in a special cameo

Record of the Youth is all set to premiere tonight. While Park Bo Gum, Park So Dam and Byun Wo Seok will play the lead, a few actors have been roped in for cameo appearances.

Record of the Youth is all set to premiere tonight, September 7. The tvN drama sees Park Bo Gum, Park So Dam and Byun Wo Seok in the lead. While the trailers and posters have got us super excited, it has now revealed that there are four actors who will make cameo appearances in the series. As reported by AllKPop, "Beautiful Love, Wonderful Life" star Seol In Ah will be appearing in the series. The actress is set to play Park Bo Gum's ex-girlfriend.

Speaking about her cameo, the actress said she was happy and had a ball shooting for her part. "It was meaningful for me to be able to lend strength to a great drama. I hope 'Record of Youth' will bring you healing, and I wish you happiness always with a warm heart and never-ending youth," she said. Another Miss Oh and Dr. Romantic alum Seo Hyun Jin will also appear in the series. She shares scenes with Park Bo Gum as well. Speaking about her cameo, the actress said she agreed to appear on the series because she worked with the series' writer on Degree of Love.

Sharing her experience of working for the series, she said, "The atmosphere on set was great, and the energy with all the young actors is amazing. Please tune in to the drama, and please look forward to the role I played." The series will also see Extraordinary You actress Kim Hye Yoon in a cameo appearance. She will essay the role of a makeup artist in the first episode. She said she would be rooting for the show and is eager about the series' premiere. Another face that we would see in a cameo appearance would be Kim Gun Woo.

Are you excited about the Record of the Youth? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Record of Youth star Byun Woo Seok: Park Bo Gum & Park So Dam opened their hearts to me & made me comfortable

Credits :AllKPop

Share your comment ×