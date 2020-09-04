Record of Youth star Byun Woo Seok: Park Bo Gum & Park So Dam opened their hearts to me & made me comfortable

In a recent interview for their upcoming K-drama, Record of Youth co-stars Park Bo-gum, Park So-dam and Byun Woo-seok spoke candidly about what it was like to work with each other. Record of Youth premieres on September 7, 2020.

We're just a few days away from the premiere of Record of Youth which stars Park Bo-gum, Park So-dam and Byun Woo-seok as the main leads. Bo-gum will be seen as Sa Hye-joon, an aspiring actor and model, So-dam as Ahn Jung-ha, an aspiring makeup artist and Woo-seok as Won Hae-hyo, an actor and model born with a silver spoon. It's a series that viewers are definitely excited about especially because of the slice of life teasers and posters that have been unveiled so far.

According to Naver via Soompi, in a recent interview, the co-stars got candid about their working experience with each other. "The laughter never stops. We have so much fun that we have to retake a few scenes. I enjoyed my time on set very much," Bo-gum, who recently enlisted to the military, gushed while So-dam added that it was a fun and refreshing shoot. The Parasite star revealed that the 'fashion show' scene which got help from a lot of models and staff members was memorable for her as it was the first time that Jung-ha gets to meet her idol Hye-joon.

"I learned a lot from Park Bo-gum and Park So-dam, who opened their hearts to me and made me feel comfortable. Even though we didn’t do anything special, the time flew by, like I was with friends. I believe that the fun atmosphere on set will translate to the screen," Woo-seok gushed.

