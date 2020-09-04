  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Record of Youth star Byun Woo Seok: Park Bo Gum & Park So Dam opened their hearts to me & made me comfortable

In a recent interview for their upcoming K-drama, Record of Youth co-stars Park Bo-gum, Park So-dam and Byun Woo-seok spoke candidly about what it was like to work with each other. Record of Youth premieres on September 7, 2020.
3447 reads Mumbai
Record of Youth star Byun Woo Seok: Park Bo Gum & Park So Dam opened their hearts to me & made me comfortableRecord of Youth star Byun Woo Seok: Park Bo Gum & Park So Dam opened their hearts to me & made me comfortable
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

We're just a few days away from the premiere of Record of Youth which stars Park Bo-gum, Park So-dam and Byun Woo-seok as the main leads. Bo-gum will be seen as Sa Hye-joon, an aspiring actor and model, So-dam as Ahn Jung-ha, an aspiring makeup artist and Woo-seok as Won Hae-hyo, an actor and model born with a silver spoon. It's a series that viewers are definitely excited about especially because of the slice of life teasers and posters that have been unveiled so far.

According to Naver via Soompi, in a recent interview, the co-stars got candid about their working experience with each other. "The laughter never stops. We have so much fun that we have to retake a few scenes. I enjoyed my time on set very much," Bo-gum, who recently enlisted to the military, gushed while So-dam added that it was a fun and refreshing shoot. The Parasite star revealed that the 'fashion show' scene which got help from a lot of models and staff members was memorable for her as it was the first time that Jung-ha gets to meet her idol Hye-joon.

"I learned a lot from Park Bo-gum and Park So-dam, who opened their hearts to me and made me feel comfortable. Even though we didn’t do anything special, the time flew by, like I was with friends. I believe that the fun atmosphere on set will translate to the screen," Woo-seok gushed.

Are you excited to watch Record of Youth? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Record of Youth New Teaser: Art imitates life for Park Bo Gum as his character receives military draft notice

Record of Youth premieres on September 7, 2020.

Credits :Naver TV,Soompi

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput's Bangkok trip with Sara Ali Khan and friends
Mohit Sehgal on Naagin 5, shows not working, low phase in career, favouritism
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family chats to Samuel Miranda’s disclosure
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s ongoing CBI probe to Taapsee’s criticism
What I do in a day with Mouni Roy
Sharad Malhotra on his low phase, Naagin 5, wife’s reaction to his chemistry with Surbhi Chandna
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea’s third CBI interrogation to Kangana opening about Bollywood drug nexus
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement