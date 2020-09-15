Record of Youth star Park Bo Gum leaves behind a sweet gift for fans via Twitter before enlisting

Park Bo Gum's Twitter handle has been sharing photos despite the actor off for military training. A few fans have now pointed out how the Record of Youth star has been keeping fans engaged on the social media platform.

Park Bo Gum enlisted for his compulsory military training on August 31. The actor enlisted silently to avoid fans breaking the social distancing practice amid the COVID-19 crisis. While the actor is off to training, he has been entertaining fans via Youth of Record. Now, fans have noticed that the actor's Twitter handle has been active despite his enlistment. Park Bo Gum's social media account shared photos with a caption on September 7, 8, 14 and 15. Coincidentally, the posts came on the same day as the day of the Park of Record episodes.

While we were curious about how it was possible for him to tweet during his training, fans pointed out that the actor had scheduled the Twitter posts to match the days of the episodes of the show. Via AllKPop, fans revealed that the actor might have scheduled the posts before he left for his training to engage fans after every episode was aired. All the posts have been scheduled for 10:20 PM KST on nights that the Record of Youth episodes airs on tvN.

In tonight's tweet, Park Bo Gum tweeted a selca. He sports a chic ensemble with his a chest bag adding a fashionable twist to it. Check out the photo below:

Check out his previous tweets below:

Meanwhile, Record of Youth recorded its personal best record with the premiere of the third episode. Via Soompi, Neilson Korea revealed that the show recorded an average of 7.2 per cent viewership with its third episode. The viewership peaked at 8.8 per cent.

