Record of the Youth Teaser 3 gives peek at Park Bo Gum's bond with Byun Woo Seok & chemistry with Park So Dam

The third teaser of the Record of the Youth was dropped, giving fans a sneak peek at Park Bo Gum's bond with Byun Woo Seok and the actor's chemistry with Park So Dam.

With another two weeks left for its premiere, Record of the Youth has released its third teaser giving fans more insight into the Korean drama. The tvN show stars Park Go Gum (Sa Hye Joon), Park So Dam (Ahn Jung Ha) and Byun Woo Seok (Won Hae Hyo) in the lead and revolves around the modelling world. As the previous teasers revealed, Park Bo Gum essays the role of an aspiring actor and model while Park So Dam stars play an aspiring makeup artist and Byun Woo Seok stars is a model with a family legacy.

The new teaser reveals the trio leaving no stone unturned to make their dreams come true. Park Bo Gum is seen working multiple jobs to support his dreams. Park So Dam is seen working her magic on various people and posting blogs. Through the process, the two cross paths and become friends. Meanwhile, Park Bo Gum's character struggles to convince his family and friends about his dream to be a model as they pressure him into giving up his dream.

Although their struggle is brought to the spotlight, the new video also gives a sneak peek at Park Go Gum and Byun Woo Seok's bromance. While the two stars essay the role of models competing on the stage, they also share a great friendship off the ramp.

Speaking about the two actors' off-screen bond, Byun Woo Seok revealed he feels like he knows Park Bo Gum from ages. As reported by Soompi, he said, “I was grateful that Park Bo Gum approached me first. You can clearly see that he is a kind and good person. I’m learning a lot from him on set. We feel at ease with each other, almost like we’re childhood friends too. I feel like that closeness between us will shine through in the drama.”

A production member of the series also said, "Park Bo Gum and Byun Woo Seok will charm viewers in different ways. We hope viewers will keep an eye on the growth that both Sa Hye Joon and Won Hae Hyo undergo as they try to make their dreams come true. Please anticipate their bromance.” Are you excited about the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Record of the Youth arrives on September 7. While fans are eager to see the show, they are also preparing to bid Park Bo Gum a teary farewell as he prepares to enlist for his compulsory military training. The actor will enlist on August 31 at an undisclosed location and time to avoid crowding up and breaking social distancing practice. His agency recently reached out to his fans requesting them to not reach the location of his enlistment. Read more about it here: Ahead of Park Bo Gum's enlistment date, Record of Youth star's agency makes a special request to fans

