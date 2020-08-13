Record of Youth Teaser: Park Bo Gum & Byeon Woo Seok's moms have differing ideals when it comes to parenthood

Adding an intriguing clash of parenting ideals are Park Bo-gum and Byeon Woo-seok's mothers in Record of Youth Ep 1's new teaser. Check out the family-oriented teaser below.

While we're still heartbroken over the fact that It's Okay to Not Be Okay and Backstreet Rookie aired its final episode last week, we have the next big K-drama of 2020 to look forward to; Record of Youth. As Park Bo-gum will be enlisting in the military on August 31, fans will still be treated with the upcoming tvN drama which stars the handsome actor as Sa Hye-joon, an aspiring model and actor. Along with Bo-gum, Record of Youth also stars Park So-dam as Ahn Jung-ha, an up and coming makeup artist and Byeon Woo-seok as Won Hae-hyo, a model and actor born with a silver spoon.

The latest teaser for Record of Youth Ep 1 is focused on Hye-joon and Hae-hyo's moms - Han Ye-sook (Ha Hee-ra) and Kim Yi-young (Shin Ae-ra). We see Yi-young as her son's momager who controls everything about his career along with reading the scripts of the projects he stars in. She believes she's "managing" and not "following" her son. When Ye-sook questions her how it's possible to cover absolutely everything, Yi-young counters, "Are you saying that I'm wrong," via Soompi's translation. This heated confrontation shows us some obvious tensions between the two as well as their differing ideals when it comes to parenthood.

On the other hand, Hye-joon faces difficulties with his father who doesn't believe in his supposed overindulgent dreams while his mother argues that as parents they have to believe him, otherwise who will? We also see Ye-sook feeling terrible about their family's living conditions which restrict her son's aspirations but still, she continues to support him. While Yi-young reassures Hae-hyo, "Don’t worry if things don’t work out. We’re here for you," Ye-sook states to Hye-joon, "What isn’t difficult in this world? Son, you have to make it yourself."

The teaser includes the statement: "Family is reality, and they will forever be fans who support your dream."

Watch the family-oriented teaser for Record of Youth Ep 1 below:

Are you excited to watch Record of Youth? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Record of Youth Teaser: Park Bo Gum, Park So Dam & Byeon Woo Seok face tough times while pursuing their dreams

Record of Youth premieres on September 7, 2020.

Share your comment ×