Record of Youth Teaser: Park Bo Gum, Park So Dam & Byeon Woo Seok face tough times while pursuing their dreams

In the latest teaser for Record of Youth Ep 1, we see Park Bo-gum, Park So-dam and Byeon Woo-seok facing many hurdles in their way as they work hard to achieve their individual dreams. Check out the intriguing teaser for the upcoming tvN drama below.

By the end of this week, K-drama lovers will be bidding adieu to two beloved series - It's Okay to Not Be Okay and Backstreet Rookie. In case you were wondering which drama to get your grabby hands on next, we've got you covered! Record of Youth is just the series you're looking for. Starring Park Bo-gum, Park So-dam and Byeon Woo-seok, the upcoming tvN drama centers on the lives of three young individuals who are on the pursuit of their dreams.

In the new teaser for Record of Youth Ep 1, we see Sa Hye-joon (Bo-gum) frustrated beyond belief as he exclaims, "You’re asking how I got here? Why? Is there something about me?," via Soompi's translation. Moreover, Hye-joon also gets into a heated argument with his father who doesn't support his dreams of becoming a famous model and actor. On the other hand, we have Ahn Jung-ha (So-dam) who is demotivated at her job as she aspires to be a makeup artist. However, Jung-ha still fights for her dreams and is seen smiling while editing her makeup videos and posting it on social media. Then, we see Won Hae-hyo indulging in a conversation with someone as he states, "What can we do? I’m taking responsibility for Hye-joon."

We're then shown glimpses of the boys' friendship as Hye-joon confides in Hae-hyo his concerns about the future. "When you get older, your friends change according to how well you’re doing," Hye-joon confesses to which Hae-hyo replies, "That doesn't apply to us." As Hae-hyo is also in the modelling and acting industry, we're sensing a possible rift in the future between the best friends as Hae-hyo comes from a privileged family. However, Hae-hyo also wants to rid himself of his family's shackles and make a name for himself on his own accord.

The last few seconds see Jung-ha passionately saying, "You have to create it for yourself. Nobody will give you anything fun for free," to which Hye-joon shares a similar stance as he adds, "I believe more in working for myself, not for others."

The teaser concluded with the statement: "Remember my dreams, reality, and friendship, and join me."

Watch the intriguing new teaser for Record of Youth Ep 1 below:

Record of Youth is shaping up to be the perfect K-drama for us to look forward to!

Record of Youth premieres on September 7, 2020.

