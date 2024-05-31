Jeremy Renner On Recovery: "Until I'm Out of This Body"

Jeremy Renner, the actor from The Mayor of Kingstown, is currently focused on his health and collaborating with Brooks Running on their latest campaign. Renner, who was told he would never be able to walk again, says it is enhancing his quality of life and making him happier. He will have to continue his recovery process for the rest of his life.

While the 53-year-old Mayor of Kingstown star has miraculously improved in his health and wellness over the past 18 months, he believes the "label" of recovery isn't going away. Renner was seriously injured in a snow plow accident in January 2023.

Renner's journey to recovery and acceptance

He admitted that the accident would have long-term consequences for him. He told PEOPLE in an interview about his partnership with Brooks Running that life will never be the same as it was before the accident. He went on to say that he is fine with this because his life and health are improving.

He has explicitly indicated that he is more concerned than ever about his health and well-being. He acknowledges that he will not be completely well until he recovers from his present illness, but he understands that it will always be a part of him.

On January 1, 2023, while assisting a family member with a stopped car in the predicted three feet of snowfall from the previous night, Renner was struck by a 14,300-lb. The Marvel star suffered many surgeries after the accident, breaking more than thirty bones.

Renner says he hoped the reverse would be true of his recovery in the immediate aftermath of what he refers to as "the incident," but he has accepted that it will be a "forever" process.

Renner recalled how he was able to "change the perspective" and proceed after his physical therapist informed his mother of the news. Renner chose to remain optimistic, remembering that the physical therapist had indicated that it would be a long-term situation—something he hadn't wanted to hear. He advised them to get started immediately because that was their strategy.

He continued, explaining that they had just changed their viewpoint and chosen to focus on their own well-being and self-care the majority of the time because they thought it was a very sensible approach.

Renner said that getting back on his feet and eventually being able to run had been essential to his healing. He primarily credited his Brooks Running shoes for his comfort during the readjustment to his routine.

From healing with Brooks’s shoes to the Mayor of Kingston's return

He said he felt better about his joints after wearing the shoes and that the extra cushioning was especially helpful. He continued by saying that everyone faced different obstacles on their road to recovery and that Brooks' "let's run there" mentality reflected his own and others' rehabilitation experiences.

He said that he was happy to be traveling with others. The ability to travel freely was important to Renner, particularly when he started acting again and went back to the set of his Paramount series Mayor of Kingston in early 2024 to film the third season.

Renner talked candidly to PEOPLE in January about her anxiety about returning to work on the show, which recently revealed that its upcoming new season will debut on June 2.

He wanted to take things one at a time and wasn't sure why he was excited. He made note of how crucial it was to proceed cautiously. He continued by saying he was eager to get going and discover his rhythm.

He also expressed his happiness with the role and the cast as a whole, but he was apprehensive to place his faith in his own abilities. On Sunday, June 2, the Mayor of Kingstown's third season will debut on Paramount.

