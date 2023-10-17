Recruiting Spider-Man to complementing Hulk: Top 5 HILARIOUS Tony Stark moments in Marvel Cinematic Universe

Tony Stark is one of the most beloved characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). As per the MCU timeline, today, October 17, 2023, officially marks the date when Tony Stark passed away as a fictional character. Tony Stark was one of the most amusing superheroes in the MCU. And, given that this universe is full of intellectual heroes who always seem to have a funny remark ready, it says a lot about him. Tony's sense of humor originated not just from his extraordinary intellect but also from his love of taunting others, whether friend or foe. And, given Tony's predilection for stinging wit, it's difficult to come up with a snappy comeback when he attacks someone in his customary manner. As we remember our beloved character, there is no doubt that he left a mark undefined in everybody's hearts. The ever-funny character has made us laugh countless times. We are looking back at five of our beloved moments when he made us laugh uncontrollably.

ALSO READ: How Robert Downey Jr's Ironman influenced Scarlet Witch's journey to being the ultimate villain

Here are five hilarious moments when Tony Stark made us laugh uncontrollably:

1. When Tony Stark attempted to pick up Thor's hammer

The second Avengers film, Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), was not the best in the MCU, but it had its share of memorable moments. One of the most amusing involved the Avengers attempting to raise Thor's hammer during a party. Unlike Captain America, who was able to nudge the hammer slightly (and so wipe Thor's smile away), Tony was unable to move it at all.

That didn't stop him from attempting several times. He even tried to lift the hammer with Rhodey using the power of his suit, but neither of these methods worked. Seeing him work so hard made for an amusing sequence.

2. When Tony Stark recruited Spider-Man

Tony Stark was typically at his most amusing when he was interacting with others who were much more serious. That's what happened in Captain America: Civil War (2016), when Tony flew to Queens to recruit young Peter Parker. Tony initially flirted with Peter's aunt before confronting the horrified Peter, who was upset that someone had discovered his secret identity. Their back-and-forth banter features some amusing quips.

3. When Tony Stark complimented Hulk

Tony Stark and Bruce Banner had a distinct relationship in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so much so that some fans dubbed them the Science Bros. When they initially met, Tony was quick to admit that he admired Bruce's scientific work. Then he got on to admire none other than the Hulk, saying, "And I'm a huge fan of the way you lose control and turn into an enormous green rage monster."

4. When Tony Stark encounters fights, insults, and meets Thor

Tony Stark had several talents, one of which was rubbing people the wrong way. He and Thor ended up respecting each other, but their initial meeting wasn't as smooth, and Tony's sharp tongue didn’t help. Tony made fun of Thor's attire and referenced his mother.

Even someone as forthright as Tony should’ve known better than to offend someone's mother. He didn’t help matters when he referred to Thor as “Shakespeare in the Park." It was not the first time Tony and Thor had a disagreement, but it's one of the finest.

Advertisement

5. When Tony Stark called out Steve for his language

For most of the MCU films, Iron Man and Captain America were foes or rivals. They did, however, have some amusing scenes together. One of those occurred when Tony was quick to point out Steve's prior remarks.

On one occasion, Steve chastised the Avengers for cursing with his now-iconic line, "Language!" Tony was quick to observe this, and when the time arose, he called Steve out, stating, "And for gosh sake, watch your language!" That was just hilarious.

ALSO READ: ‘I was the lead in the first of a…’: When Robert Downey Jr. expressed his thoughts on being the ‘sole integer’ to Iron Man franchise