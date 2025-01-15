'Red Flag By The Way': When Millie Bobby Brown Slammed Her Father For Lying To Her Mother To Get Married Early; READ
Millie Bobby Brown once spoke of her father who had lied to her mother to get married at an early age.
While Millie Bobby Brown is now happily married to Jake Bongiovi, her parents' marriage remains an intriguing topic. The subject of her parents came up when the Stranger Things actress appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show.
In an episode of the talk show, Millie Bobby Brown and the 50 First Dates actress had an engaging conversation that amused fans of the young star even more.
While discussing her then-soon-to-be in-laws and herself, Millie Bobby Brown was asked a few questions about her parents.
Speaking about Jake Bongiovi’s parents, legendary frontman Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley, Drew Barrymore referred to them as “high school sweethearts,” adding that the pair got married nine years after they first met.
Barrymore then asked the Godzilla: King of the Monsters actress if her parents had met each other at the age of 20.
“Yeah, my mom was 21, my dad was 19,” stated Millie Bobby Brown during the March 16, 2024, episode. She also mentioned that her mother had no idea about her father’s real age at the time.
“He lied—red flag! Red flag, by the way!” exclaimed the British actress, who is known for her roles in films such as Enola Holmes 2, The Electric State, and Damsel.
However, Millie Bobby Brown went on to add that her father is “the best man ever,” which is why the whole family loves him.
ALSO READ: 'I Have More Boyfriends': When Millie Bobby Brown Admitted To Not Having Many Female Friends Until Her 20th Birthday; READ