Red Notice: Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds to return for 2 sequels; To be shot back-to-back in 2023?

Netflix has reportedly been planning something big about the superhit action-comedy film, Red Notice as it is scheduled to make a return with not just one but two sequels! The movie is speculated to come back with the same trio of mega actors, Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, alongside a new supporting cast.

According to Deadline, the streamer is preparing to make a heist-film ensemble, much like the Ocean's Eleven franchise. Netflix plans to shoot the sequels back-to-back starting in early 2023 with director Rawson Marshall Thurber returning to the set. Variety has reported that Thurber has started working on the screenplays and is expecting a bigger payday, due to the massive success of the first Red Notice starring Johnson, Gadot and Reynolds. All well-deserved as the film had the biggest opening day in Netflix's movie history! However, even with all the buzz going around about the sequels, Netflix is yet to confirm the report.

Red Notice follows FBI agent John Hartley, played by the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor, who goes after the "second-most-wanted" art thief in the world, Ryan Reynolds' character, Nolan Booth and gets sucked into a full-blown heist. But through a spontaneous shift in the plot, both characters find themselves in a "marriage-of-convenience" as they are forced to pursue the Bishop, aka Gal Gadot.

The movie's success had been as apparent as it was surprising. Most critics did not enjoy the film with its many plot holes yet the public consensus stands crystal-clear. It was a mega-hit and nothing less than that. Netflix has chosen to believe in the people's verdict this time around as shooting back-to-back sequels is a huge deal only films like The Lord of the Rings series, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and a select few bravely undertook. Fans eagerly await the release of the movies with growing hype and sky-rocketing expectations.

