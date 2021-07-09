Red Notice: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds & Gal Gadot ooze James Bond vibes in new still; REVEAL release date

Taking to Instagram, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot unveiled a sultry new still of Red Notice and revealed the release date of the highly-awaited, upcoming Rawson Thurber directorial.

Here's some exciting news for movie lovers; Red Notice finally has a release date! The highly-anticipated film starring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot will release on Netflix on November 12. Moreover, revealing the good news was the cast themselves as the trio treated fans with a sultry new still from the upcoming Rawson Thurber directorial.

Speaking of the new still, which was posted by Dwayne, Ryan and Gal on Instagram, you see the good looking trio dripping in 'James Bond' finesse against a museum backdrop. While Johnson looked smashing in a maroon suit, Reynolds looked dapper in a classic white suit with the duo twinning with black dress shoes. As for Gadot, the Wonder Woman actress looked gorgeous in a figure-hugging red gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit which she paired with nude heels while leaving her hair open in messy curls.

The Rock's IG caption reads as, "I'm officially serving you your notice. Ladies & gents @Netflix's biggest movie ever #REDNOTICE will premiere in your living rooms around the globe on NOVEMBER 12th. The FBI's top profiler. The world's most wanted art thief. And the greatest conman the world has never seen. - Thank you to my partners at @Netflix for the trust and vision to commit to their biggest investment ever. - Thank you to my good friend and #RedNotice creator, writer & director @rawsonthurber. - Thank you to my insanely talented (and highly unattractive) costars @gal_gadot & @vancityreynolds for our globetrotting heist. - And most importantly, THANK YOU to the 205 million+ Netflix subscribers who are already making #RedNotice the most highly anticipated movie on the platform in 2021! This is my career first streaming film and I wanted to make it big and special for all the fans worldwide. This one's for all of you and I'll see you in November! #REDNOTICE @netflix @sevenbucksprod @flynnpictureco NOVEMBER 12th @masistills"

Ryan's IG caption reads as, "True story. They made my entire tuxedo out of one of @therock's socks. Also, true… #RedNotice has a release date of Nov. 12th on @Netflix. Last piece of gossip: @gal_gadot is wonderful. And huge thanks to @rawsonthurber - for creating this beast of a film," while Gal's IG caption reads as, "Let me just put this here... I can't wait for you to see this one. @Netflix’s biggest movie RED NOTICE premiering Nov.12th on any screen near you! Thank you @rawsonthurber for bringing me onto this project. being able to work with my friends @vancityreynolds and @therock was the icing on the cake."

Check out Dwayne Johnson's IG post revealing Red Notice's release date below:

We can't wait for what promises to be an epic team-up between Dwayne, Ryan and Gal!

While Red Notice commenced filming on January 21, 2020, and after COVID-19 delayed the shoot by a few months, the team wrapped production on November 16, 2020.

