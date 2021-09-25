Red Notice: Netflix RELEASES exclusive clip from Ryan Reynolds' action packed thriller at TUDUM

The only thing Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot are robbing are our hearts, according to the first clip from the upcoming Netflix heist comedy/thriller Red Notice, which was originally shown at the streamer's TUDUM event. Teaming up three of the biggest stars in the world, Red Notice is notably Johnson’s first streaming exclusive movie.

Check out the exclusive clip here:

Following the footsteps of Triple Frontier and 6 Underground, the action-comedy is the streaming service's next big-budget, star-studded attempt. However, Red Notice reunites Johnson with writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber, with whom he previously collaborated in Skyscraper and Central Intelligence. While Jungle Cruise was a huge success on Disney+, it was also released in cinemas at the same time. Not so with Red Notice, which will be available exclusively on Netflix on November 12.

Interestingly, according to Popculture, Johnson plays FBI profiler John Hartley, who is brought together with two competing criminals, Nolan Booth (Reynolds) and Sarah Black (Gal Gadot), during a daring robbery. The title of the film is derived from Interpol's red notices, which serve as worldwide warnings to locate the world's most wanted criminals. Ritu Arya (The Umbrella Academy) and Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley) also star in the movie.

Meanwhile, Johnson recently proved that he can still draw viewers to the big screen with Disney's Jungle Cruise, which earned more than USD 205 million worldwide following its July premiere. Reynolds also had pandemic-era success with Free Guy, which grossed more than USD 303 million globally. Gadot most recently appeared in Wonder Woman 1984, which had a limited theatrical release in December 2020 and grossed USD 166 million worldwide.

