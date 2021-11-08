Red Notice stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot talk about Squid Game's mega global popularity

Squid Game, the popular Netflix survival drama, is probably the most celebrated content in 2021 and for all the right reasons! Starring a supremely talented ensemble which includes Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Wi Ha Joon, Jung Ho Yeon, Anupam Tripathi and many more, Squid Game managed to win hearts all across the globe and has become a pop culture phenomenon.

Notably, during the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw a tremendous increase in a more global fanbase for Korean content, at large. Although Korean entertainment has been a significant part of pop culture for the longest time, with the Hallyu wave taking a swift approach, there's even more love coming their way thanks to creative, original stories. Another big Netflix release is Red Notice, which is the streaming platform's most expensive movie made to date along with an A-list cast; Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. During the virtual global press conference for Red Notice, the trio was asked about their views on Korean shows in general and more specifically, Squid Game's mega popularity around the globe.

Ryan was all praises for Korean culture and recalled his exciting appearance on The Masked Singer in 2018 to promote Deadpool 2. "Korean culture is one of the richest and deepest in the world. The contributions Korea has made to pop culture lexicon and so much of the entertainment that we enjoy, from music to film to television as well. And even some of the game shows! When I visited Korea years ago, I got to do The Masked Singer before it became a big thing here in the United States. And it was so much fun and terrifying and interesting," Reynolds recounted before adding, "So I'm a huge fan of Korea. It's always a stop I want to make on a global press tour. Unfortunately, this year, our global press tours have changed to this digital format, but Korea has a real place in my heart and always will."

Gal shared, "I never watched Squid Games, to be fair. So, it's hard for me to answer this question. However, fifteen years ago, and that's not going to help you either, because I don't remember the title of the movie, but I watched an amazing Korean movie. I don't remember the name, but it was about a couple and they hardly spoke. It was like a super intense film with very little words. So, I think that the content in Korea is very sophisticated and obviously universal and doing really well."

Dwayne added his two cents, "I always love when something hits the zeitgeist and hits pop culture and really disrupts it. And with Squid (Game), I think it was really what, like what a phenomenon it is to sit and watch and witness. [Gal asks, "Did you watch it?"] No, I haven't. No, but it's just amazing to see, all of a sudden you turn on your phone, it's like everything... [Gal chimes in, "Halloween, everyone would dress like the characters from there. It's crazy. A phenomenon"]"

Johnson also brought up the hilarious Squid Game incident between the series' creator Hwang Dong Hyuk and LeBron James. "Yeah. And I love it! [laughs] I guess LeBron James had commented on Squid (Game) and the idea, was it the founder or the creator [Hwang Dong Hyuk] of the game, right? [Gal asks, "Yeah. What'd he say?"] He clapped back at LeBron, that s**t was so funny. Yeah, but, as she was saying, there is a great sophistication to add a lot of the materials that come out of Korea and I've been able to be there on one-two (occasions) [Dwayne asks Gal, "You've been there too, right? When you're promoting?" Gal reveals, "No. No, I never get to be in Korea. I would love to go though." The Rock gushed, "Oh, you would love it! You would love it."]"

For some context on PD Hwang, who also wrote and directed Squid Game, and LeBron's witty back and forth, it occurred when the basketball superstar criticised the show, saying he "didn’t like the ending" in a viral video. When asked about James' critique of his superhit series, Dong Hyuk quipped to The Guardian, "Have you seen Space Jam 2? LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I'm very thankful he watched the whole series. But I wouldn't change my ending. That's my ending. If he has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel. I'll check it out and maybe send him a message saying, 'I liked your whole show, except the ending.'"

Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, Red Notice will release on November 12.

