Red Notice Trailer: Dwayne Johnson & Ryan Reynolds set up a 'marriage of convenience' to catch Gal Gadot

It takes a thief to catch a thief, and the brand new trailer of Netflix's upcoming heist comedy Red Notice has proved just that! A Rawson Marshall Thurber directorial, the movie stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot as two of the most-wanted thieves, and Dwayne Johnson as an FBI agent.

As the Interpol-issued red notice (yes, that's how the movie has been named) goes out to catch two of the world's most wanted criminals, FBI agent John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) sets out on a tough journey to complete a daring investigation but finds himself in the middle of a heist with "the second-most wanted art thief in the world", Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds). By the looks of it, the two form a 'marriage of convenience' to capture The Bishop (Gal Gadot) who makes sure to keep the fight on until the very last minute.

After a series of intense action-packed sequences, followed by humorous dialogues and somewhat of a sensual dance between Johnson and Gadot, the latter captures Booth and Hartley confirming that she is but the ultimate champion in the game! In an official statement, Netflix has described the movie as, "The high-flying adventure that ensues takes the trio around the world, across the dance floor, trapped in a secluded prison, into the jungle and, worst of all for them, constantly into each other’s company."

Along with the dazzling lead cast, the movie will also star Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopoulos. Red Notice is slated to release on the streaming platform Netflix on November 12. Are you excited to witness the interesting fight between Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot? Tell Pinkvilla in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Red Notice Trailer: Gal Gadot powerfully takes down Ryan Reynolds & Dwayne Johnson in the action packed promo