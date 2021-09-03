Red Notice Trailer: Fans REACT to Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds' union; Hail Gal Gadot as the ultimate QUEEN

Netflix’s Red Notice has released an official trailer, and the action scenes have us hooked! The 2 minutes 29 seconds trailer not only does ample justice to the three main leads, namely Dwayne Johnson’s John Hartley, and Ryan Reynolds’ and Gal Gadot’s unnamed characters, it also makes sure to glue fans to their seats with action-packed sequences, and interesting comic scenes.

For starters, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson plays a special FBI agent John Hartley who is in search of two criminals, Gal Gadot’s ‘The Bishop’ and Ryan Reynolds. While he successfully captures the latter, it takes him to befriend Reynolds to finally aim at catching Gadot, however, the mission remains unsuccessful, and Gadot arrests the two actors instead. In a gorgeous red gown, Gadot definitely doesn’t miss any instance to claim the crown and has the most savage responses to Johnson’s questions.

Twitteratis left no stone unturned in commenting on the chemistry of the two male leads and the queen-like behaviour of Gadot. The three of them made it a point to be hilarious, attractive, and at the same time, too stunning even when they are performing action sequences. One of the Twitter users said, “Oh man looks like Netflix has a winner on their hands with Red Notice!! the trailer has me cracking up. Lol #RedNotice #Netflix [sic].” Commenting more on the unexpected trailer, another user penned, “Red Notice trailer is blast. Eagerly waiting.”

One fan commented, “Wow i fell in Luv with @GalGadot again. They’re [Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds] as dangerous as they come.” Another fan hailed their favourite Ryan Reynolds and shared their excitement for the movie on Twitter. “Hitman's wife bodyguard / Free Guy / Now Red Notice with DJ / 3 in the same year. Back to back awesomeness. Ryan Reynolds and his voice, since Deadpool after Morgan Freeman, only voice makes me feel good. This Saturday it's Free Guy then,” they wrote.

This Rawson Marshall Thurber directorial is all set to premiere on the streaming platform Netflix on November 12, 2021.

Check out the tweets below:

Oh man looks like Netflix has a winner on their hands with Red Notice!! the trailer has me cracking up. lol #RedNotice #Netflix — The TV/Movie Guy (@TheTvMovieGuy) September 2, 2021

Red Notice trailer is blast. Eagerly waiting. — (@vishwaskverma) September 2, 2021

Wow i fell in Luv with @GalGadot

again They’re as dangerous as they come. See @therock, @vancityreynolds and @galgadot in Red Notice November 12. https://t.co/OEn3TG3qyS — subin (@Being_Subin) September 2, 2021

Hitman's wife bodyguard

Free Guy

Now Red Notice with DJ 3 in the same year Back to back awesomeness

Ryan Reynolds and his voice, since Deadpool after Morgan Freeman, only voice makes me feel good This Saturday it's Free Guy then. — Himanshu (@theshittywriter) September 2, 2021

ALSO READ: Red Notice Trailer: Gal Gadot powerfully takes down Ryan Reynolds & Dwayne Johnson in the action packed promo