Red Notice Trailer: Gal Gadot powerfully takes down Ryan Reynolds & Dwayne Johnson in the action packed promo

The trailer of Red Notice starring Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson is here and it looks nothing short of exciting as we get to see the trio pull off some insane action stunts. The heist film shows Johson and Reynolds teaming up to take down the world’s most wanted art thief, ‘The Bishop’ (Gal Gadot). Reynolds' jokes and Gadot's stylish action are highlights.

The trailer introduces us to Dwayne Johnson's character as that of FBI Special Agent John Hartley. Johnson is then seen having a hilarious interaction with Reynolds' con artist character and at one point the duo even falls out of stained glass. Gadot's elite thief is then introduced in the most stylish way as she turned up sporting a gorgeous red gown and in seconds takes down both Reynolds and Johnson with her acting chops. The film also stars Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopolous in supporting roles.

Check out the trailer here:

The promo further also shows how Reynolds' con artist and Johnson's special agent teaming up to catch Gadot and there's a hilarious scene where Reynolds jokes about them being "work wives" and "sister wives" until Johnson stops him saying "no wives." They are a hilarious duo promise to bring some amazing comic relief in the otherwise action-packed trailer. With the film's stellar casting, it looks like Red Notice is set to become Netflix's biggest film this year.

The film has been directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber and is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Netflix on November 12, 2021.

