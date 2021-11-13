Red Notice: Twitterati have a field day over an unexpected cameo; LAUD Dwayne Johnson for being 'iconic'

Red Notice has officially been released on Netflix for fans in India, and Twitter is already discussing the exceptional scenes from the movie. For those unversed, the movie stars Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot as they engage in some action-packed sequences and hilarious dialogues.

According to the trailer released on October 22, FBI agent John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) sets out on a tough journey to complete a daring investigation but finds himself in the middle of a heist with "the second-most wanted art thief in the world", Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds). By the looks of it, the two form a 'marriage of convenience' to capture The Bishop (Gal Gadot) who makes sure to keep the fight on until the very last minute.

Netizens have taken to discussing the trio's best scenes while hailing Johnson as the 'iconic' one out of the three. Some fans have been thoroughly impressed by Reynolds' hilarious dialogues and others are gushing over Gal Gadot's incredible acting skills. "Red Notice is a hoot if you’re not looking for anything too cerebral. Some hilarious one-liners between Reynolds and Johnson. #RedNoticeNetflix," one fan said, while another fan commented, "OK. Watch Red Notice. It's damn damn good #RedNotice [sic]." Some are even asking the makers for a sequel. While nothing has been confirmed about the same, it wouldn't be wrong to admit that netizens are definitely rooting for another movie under the franchise.

Take a look at some of the tweets from Red Notice fans:

Red Notice is a hoot if you’re not looking for anything too cerebral. Some hilarious one-liners between Reynolds and Johnson. #RedNoticeNetflix — MishDoubleVax (@michelleabode) November 12, 2021

OK. Watch Red Notice. It's damn damn good #RedNotice — Lou-Lou Belles (@SynStalker) November 12, 2021

If my boss asks why I’m in busy I’ll have to tell her the climax of Red Notice is on my tv and I can’t look away from @TheRock — Tay (@tayrachelle_) November 12, 2021

@TheRock watched RED NOTICE Man you are awesome — M.Vidhyashankar (@vidhyashankar_m) November 12, 2021

Just watched #RedNotice omg it’s soo good — UrbnBoy (@urbnboy) November 12, 2021

You can also check out Pinkvilla's review of the Johnson-Gadot-Reynolds starrer from the 'ALSO READ' section below.

ALSO READ: Red Notice Review: Ryan Reynolds' brand of humour works like 'gentlemanly' charm in formulaic heist spectacle