Red One: Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson team up for upcoming adventure comedy movie

Chris Evans is scheduled to co-star with Dwayne Johnson in Amazon Studios' forthcoming Christmas event picture, currently titled Red One. The film, which is set to begin production this year, is a four-quadrant action-adventure comedy that imagines a whole new world to explore inside the holiday genre.

However, specifics about the storyline are being kept under wraps. As per Deadline, the project is based on an opening story written by Seven Bucks Productions' President of Production Hiram Garcia, which Amazon Studios acquired last year following a very competitive bidding battle. Jake Kasdan (Jumanji franchise) is directing from a script by Chris Morgan, a longtime collaborator of Seven Bucks Productions who has previously collaborated on films such as Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, The Fate of the Furious, Furious 7, Fast & Furious 6, and Fast Five.

Johnson confirmed his participation with the project, which is set for a Christmas release in 2023, back in June. It reunites him with Kasdan and his Seven Bucks partners after their blockbuster success with Sony's Jumanji flicks Welcome to the Jungle (2017) and The Next Level (2019), which have earned USD 1.7 billion globally, as per Deadline.

Evans is most recognised for his portrayal of Steve Rogers (aka Super Soldier Captain America) in Marvel films such as Captain America: The First Avenger, The Avengers, and more. The actor will next appear in Netflix's The Gray Man, directed by the Russo brothers, and as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in Pixar's Lightyear.

