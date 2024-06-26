Red One TRAILER: Dwayne Johnson And Chris Evans Join Hands To Rescue Abducted Santa Claus

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans flaunt their comedic chops, and it’s not one to miss!

The duo pairs up for the new action-adventure Red One, a unique take on the Christmas fiasco. Takeaways from the trailer—Santa, aka Red One, is a weight-lifting health freak who’s been kidnapped by someone anonymous. Callum Drift (Johnson) must team up with bounty hunter O'Malley (Evans) to save the day!

Takeaways from the Red One Trailer

The Moana actor plays Callum Drift, an E.L.F operative—short for Extremely Large and Formidable—responsible for bringing back Santa and saving Christmas. He must, however, unwillingly join forces with an elite and infamous bounty hunter, O'Malley (Evans), who can not take the job less seriously.

The whole premise of the film feels like a huge inside joke on Christmas! At one point, the Captain America actor says, “There are worse ways to go out than trying to save Santa Claus” in the trailer.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “After Santa Claus (J.K. Simmons) – Code Name: ‘Red One’ – is kidnapped, the North Pole’s Head of Security (Johnson) must team up with the world’s most infamous bounty hunter (Evans) in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save Christmas.”

The film has a magical touch, which is inevitable considering it’s a Christmas movie. At one point, Callum turns a toy car into a real one with magical powers, and O'Malley hilariously asks for a Wonder Woman action figure. The comedic chemistry between the stars is incredible! Johnson’s character takes the task too seriously, and Evan’s character cannot hold his laughter.

Advertisement

The cast of Red One

Apart from the Black Adam actor and Captain America star, J.K. Simmons joins the team as Saint Nick, aka Red One, aka Santa Claus. Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Kristofer Hivju, Nick Kroll, and Wesley Kimmel round off the ensemble.

On Monday, The Rock posted a missing announcement on his social media with a picture of Simmons as Santa resembling a ‘wanted’ poster. “All points alert to everyone around the world— be on the lookout for this man. Last seen at the North Pole,” he captioned the post.

He even mentioned fake contact details and addresses, asking people to reach out if anyone found him. “WE NEED YOUR HELP. Christmas depends on it. And Nick, buddy, if you’re reading this— I will find you,” he concluded the caption.

Red One will hit the theaters on November 15.