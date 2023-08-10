Red, White, and Royal Blue: What lies ahead for Prince Henry and Alex Claremont Diaz? Ending EXPLAINED

Red, White, and Royal Blue might be just one of the most anticipated OTT movies of the year. The book of the same name boasts of a strong cult following. Already famous among young adults the movie was always going to get a massive fanfare whenever it would release, and lo and behold, it has. Now I must warn everyone of spoilers, as today we'll be discussing the ending of the film and what lies next for our favorite couple.

Red, White, and Royal Blue has a massive heart

Adapted from the cult queer novel by Casey McQuiston, Red, White & Royal Blue narrates the enemies-to-lovers journey of Alex Claremont-Diaz portrayed by Taylor Zakhar Perez and Henry Fox-Mountchristen-Windsor played by Nicholas Galitzine. The two start out as people who can't seem to be in the same room a couple that can't be anywhere else but with each other. The movie delves into the lives of two characters that are looking for their purpose in the world, and struggling with their identities. Mathew López, the director talks about the story, "One of the thing I thought was really refreshing about the book, is the idea that room can be held for people who desire men and women."

ALSO READ: Red, White & Royal Blue Movie Review: Nicholas Galitzine, Taylor Zakhar Perez give us perfect queer fairytale

What next for Alex Claremont-Diaz and Prince Henry

The movie leaves the audience with a happy ending. Diaz and Henry are together and in a relationship in front of the world. In fact, Perez's character takes the stage with his boyfriend after his mother wins the re-election cementing that the two are now out and proud. The ending leaves the question of what is next for the beloved couple.

Since the beginning of the movie, one thing is clear, Diaz wants to be more involved in politics, helping out his mom run her campaigns. And by the end, the audience gets the confirmation that he's rather good at it. On the other hand, Prince Henry made it clear throughout the movie, he isn't the biggest fan of the monarchy or being the prince.

Admittedly though the Prince had shown his unwillingness to be in the public eye at all and in any form. But by the end of the movie, he's seen support from Diaz in his endeavors. So it'll only be sensible to guess that Galitzine's character will be fine with moving to Washington DC to be with his boyfriend. For the first son though, it was quite clear, he is willing to go into politics and possibly try to be a senator.

ALSO READ: When will Red, White, and Royal Blue release? Date, time, plot, and more details explored