‘Red, White & Royal Blue’: Alex and Henry’s enchanting love story comes to life; First look out

Prime Video is set to release the highly anticipated film adaptation of Casey McQuiston's bestselling novel, Red, White & Royal Blue, this August. As excitement builds, a captivating new poster has been unveiled, showcasing the two main characters, Alex and Henry, in a cozy and affectionate moment.

A closer look at the poster

The new poster for Red, White & Royal Blue builds upon the previously released teaser, highlighting Alex (Taylor Zakhar Perez) and Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) in an intimate setting. Sitting side by side on a couch, their attire exudes elegance, while their expressions reveal a deep connection. With Alex's hand gently resting on Henry's knee, the poster captures the essence of their evolving relationship. Accompanied by the tagline, "Love who you want. It's good foreign policy," the image beautifully encapsulates the film's themes.

The story of ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’

Red, White & Royal Blue follows the journey of Alex Claremont-Diaz, a charismatic young man of Mexican-American heritage who finds himself thrust into the role of the American face of the White House. As his mother assumes the presidency, Alex's life takes an unexpected turn when he encounters Prince Henry, his English counterpart. Despite their initial animosity, the two must maintain a façade of friendship, which gradually blossoms into a genuine and forbidden romance. The film delves into the complexities they face as they navigate their evolving feelings while guarding their connection from public scrutiny.

With a screenplay penned by Matthew López and Ted Malawer, and directed by López himself, Red, White & Royal Blue promises a delightful and heartfelt cinematic experience. Alongside a talented ensemble cast, including Stephen Fry, Clifton Collins Jr., and Rachel Hilson, Alex and Henry's story of love and political intrigue will captivate audiences when it premieres on August 11th. Additionally, fans can look forward to a new edition of McQuiston's book, featuring the poster as a tie-in cover, hitting stores on July 4th. Get ready to embark on an enchanting journey filled with passion and hidden love in Red, White & Royal Blue.

