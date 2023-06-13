Red, White & Royal Blue: First look at Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine starrer queer rom-com film

Upcoming queer romantic comedy film Red, White & Royal Blue has been an anticipated watch for not just rom-com enthusiasts but also for the book community. The film starring Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine is an adaptation of the 2019 New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Casey McQuiston. Continue reading to know more.

First look at Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine's film Red, White & Royal Blue

Red, White & Royal Blue revolves around the life and love story of Alex Claremont-Diaz, son of America's president, and Henry, the prince of Britain. Perez, who plays Alex, told Glamour, "The core of Alex [from the book] is still in the film. He's just so ambitious, loyal, charismatic, and smart." The actor who is of Middle Eastern, Mediterranean, and Mexican descent added, "He's really impulsive and stubborn, and he's insecure with his parents."

The 31-year-old added, "He feels the weight of the high expectations placed on him due to his position, and he struggles with feelings of inadequacy." Meanwhile, Galitzine, who plays Henry in the film, revealed, "When I read the script, I thought it was a very interesting, very topical character. Henry felt like an emotional, sensitive, guarded person, and I find people like that very interesting to play." The 28-year-old has previously starred in Cinderella opposite Camila Cabello and in Purple Hearts opposite Sofia Carson.

The British actor added that he and Perez have "this level of insincerity" where they indulge in public banter but privately they are "really, really close mates" and that relates to Alex and Henry in a lot of ways. He added that the film has a "really heartwarming story" and hopes it resonates with everyone. Meanwhile, Uma Thurman plays President Ellen Claremont in Red, White & Royal Blue, and Perez who plays her son, divulged, "I love working with actors that are at her level because it makes you level up as an actor yourself."

More about Red, White & Royal Blue

He revealed that the actress is such a strong and giving scene partner that it challenged him, made him listen, and be present. The film's synopsis reveals that a public altercation between Alex and Henry leads to their families forcing them into a staged truce which further leads to sparks flying between them. The two characters and their journey goes from having a long-running feud to indulging in banter and eventually falling in love. But things are not as easy when the two people in love are the first son of the United States and the prince of Britain.

The actor has previously starred in multiple films and series with his most popular role being Marco Valentin Peña in Netflix's teen rom-com film trilogy The Kissing Booth. Perez starred in the second and third films and immediately received a lot of love for his role. Written and directed by Tony award-winning playwright Matthew López, the film was shot in the UK from June to August 2022. McQuiston, who is the author, has executive produced the film. Red, White & Royal Blue is all set for release on August 11, 2023, on Amazon Prime.

