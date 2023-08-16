Red, White & Royal Blue: Is the queer rom-com film's Henry based on Prince Harry? Nicholas Galitzine REVEALS

Red, White & Royal Blue premiered on August 11, 2023, and has already received a massive response, becoming the number one film on Amazon Prime Video. The queer rom-com film revolves around the love story of Alex Claremont-Diaz, who is the son of the first female President of the United States, and Prince Harry, who is spare to the British royal throne.

Ever since its release, there have been questions about whether the makers were inspired by the real-life British royal family, Prince Harry in particular. Here's what Nicholas Galitzine, the actor who plays the role of Prince Henry in the film has to say about it.

ALSO READ: Red, White, & Royal Blue: Will there be sequel to Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine starrer rom-com?

Is Red, White & Royal Blue's Henry based on Prince Harry?

The film starring Taylor Zakhar Perez and Galitzine showcases that Henry is the spare to the throne while his elder brother Prince Philip is next in line to the throne. Their grandfather, King James III, is the King at the moment, and Henry is known as "the Prince of England's Hearts" by the people. He also has a younger sister named Princess Beatrice. One can easily point out the similarities between the fictional British royal family and the real one.

Galitzine told People that comparisons between the fictional prince and Prince Harry were expected but Henry is "his own entity." He added, "Especially in the last five years, Prince Harry and Prince William have been so in the public eye. Harry, especially being this kind of rogue amongst these very uptight, duty-bound royals, is maybe a comparison people will make." He added that he thinks Henry is more like William because duty comes first for him.

Casey McQuiston about inspiration behind their characters

The actor explained that responsibility has been put on his shoulders since childhood which is something his character related to. He concluded by saying that he didn't go for too much research into one royal in particular. Meanwhile, Casey McQuiston the author of the novel of the same name the film is based on adapted previously talked about the inspiration behind the characters they wrote created in the 2019 New York Times Bestselling novel.

"Most of my characters are pulled from a mixture of my brain, people I know, people from history, and tropes I love," they told the Los Angeles Public Library. The writer revealed that they're a casual fan of the royal family and how their sister had pictures of Prince William on her bedroom door in high school. McQuiston added that they woke up at dawn to watch both royal weddings and their favorite royals are Duchess Meghan Markle and Princess Diana.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Red, White, & Royal Blue: First look at Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine starrer queer rom-com film