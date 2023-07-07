Red, White & Royal Blue: Trailer, cast, release date, and everything else you need to know

Red, White & Royal Blue, based on Casey McQuiston's critically acclaimed New York Times bestseller, is set to captivate audiences as it explores the complex journey from disdain to friendship to love. The story revolves around Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the charismatic son of the first female President of the United States, and Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine), the handsome and charming heir to the British throne. Initially sharing a mutual contempt, their feud becomes highly publicized after a disastrous incident at a royal event, posing a potential threat to the U.S.-Britain relationship.

A staged truce in Red, White & Royal Blue

Unveils Surprising Developments Under pressure from their families and advisors, Alex and Henry are compelled into a staged "truce" to repair the damage. Little do they know that their forced proximity will lead to unexpected revelations and an unconventional connection that challenges their preconceived notions.

Premiere date and director of Red, White & Royal Blue

Red, White & Royal Blue, helmed by Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew López in his feature film directorial debut, will make its highly anticipated debut on Prime Video on August 11. Fans of the novel and new audiences alike can look forward to immersing themselves in this heartfelt and compelling story.

Red, White & Royal Blue

To watch Red, White & Royal Blue will release on Prime Video. Mark your calendars for August 11, as Red, White & Royal Blue promises to captivate audiences with its enchanting tale of unexpected love and personal growth.

