Red, White, & Royal Blue: Will there be sequel to Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine starrer rom-com?

Red, White, & Royal Blue has been one of the most-awaited rom-com films of the year and the wait has finally come to an end now that it has finally released. The movie, based on the book of the same name by Casey McQuiston, was released on August 11, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video. The film stars Taylar Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine as Alex and Henry.

Fans of the New York Times Bestseller novel have been awaiting the release so they can relive the story of their favorite characters, Alex Claremont-Diaz and Prince Henry onscreen. The devoted fandom now wants to know if there is any chance of a sequel being made, and here's everything we know about a potential second Red, White, & Royal Blue movie.

Will there be a sequel to Red, White, & Royal Blue?

As of now, there is no confirmation or plan for a second film to Red, White, and Royal Blue. The movie's future depends on the viewership, reach, and success of the recently released film. If it touches or exceeds the viewership goals set by Amazon Prime Video, the platform will definitely consider a sequel. Meanwhile, the ending of the film is just like the book with *Spoiler alert* Alex and Henry ending up together and Ellen winning the re-elections.

Since there are no cliffhangers, the story doesn't exactly need another part for completion purpose sake. Additionally, Casey McQuiston has written only one Red, White, and Royal Blue novel. She released a bonus chapter from Henry's perspective but that's not enough to warrant a second film. Regardless, the author revealed in 2019 that she has plenty of ideas for stories set in the book's world and would love a chance to explore them someday.

McQuiston has thus left readers hopeful that they can hope to see Alex and Henry again someday if she delves back into the world and writes something about them. Meanwhile, the film's director Matthew Lopez revealed that his agent sent the book to him hoping to turn it into a musical. He told Glaad, "I don't see it working as a musical, but maybe that's because I know it too well as a movie — maybe I'm wrong about that. I reserved the right to be wrong about that... especially if the price is right."

Meanwhile, the actors have not been able to promote the film because of the SAG-AFTRA strike which prohibits the actors from filming or promoting anything. Lopez added, "Nick, Taylor, Uma, and the rest of the cast [would] very much rather be here with me promoting this movie and talking about the film that we made together and celebrating it. It's not our fault we're on strike. But it's our responsibility to stay there until we get a fair deal."

