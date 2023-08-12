Red, White & Royal Blue: Matthew López explains book-to-film cuts; says it was 'logic of movie storytelling'

Red, White & Royal Blue was always going to make a lot of noise whenever it would be released, being a cult favorite young adult novel, the film adaptation was always likely to be scrutinized by fans and critics alike. Mattew López, the director of the film always knew that. Since the movie has come out it has received lots of love, but one thing on everyone's mind is, why make so many book-to-film changes? Even though the main plotline of the main characters was left intact, many of the side character's arc was either cut short or erased from the film adaptation altogether.

Why did Mattew López make so many changes to his movie?

While talking to People Magazine, López admitted that as a "director of a movie, you have a very different responsibility than the author of a book." The director that co-wrote the screenplay with Ted Malawer for the film explained his attitude, saying, "However long the audiobook is, subtract that by two hours and that's what's not in the movie." Similar to the new film, Casey McQuiston's 2019 novel revolves around Alex Claremont-Diaz, the son of the U.S. president, who falls in love with Prince Henry of England.

The movie departs from the book in several ways. Notably, Diaz's sister June has been out of the movie, and his parents, President Ellen Claremont and Oscar Diaz, are depicted as a couple rather than divorced. Additionally, King James III replaces Henry's grandmother, Queen Mary. The 46-year-old explained, "Anything that wasn't about Alex and Henry didn't belong in the film," and whatever other plot didn't support the main couple's story was excluded, because that's "the logic of movie storytelling. There's actually less than 20 seconds of the film in which one or the other doesn't appear."

ALSO READ: When will Red, White, and Royal Blue release? Date, time, plot, and more details explored

Casey McQuiston's thoughts on the changes

The film adaptation of the New York Times bestseller has received a clear stamp of approval from the book's author, Casey McQuiston. In a recent Instagram post, McQuiston expressed her satisfaction, stating that the book has transcended her and has grown into "something gorgeous and perfect in its own way, beaming out into a bigger world."

Meanwhile, the actors knew the stakes when they joined this project. Taylor Zakhar Perez talks about how they had to make sure the outcome of the film is good they were all "going down."

ALSO READ: Red, White & Royal Blue Movie Review: Nicholas Galitzine, Taylor Zakhar Perez give us perfect queer fairytale