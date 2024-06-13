Redwood: Idina Menzel Will Return To Broadway With New Musical Next Year; See DETAILS

Idina Mendez is set to return to Broadway with a new musical, Redwood. Tina Landua, a Tony Award winner, will direct the play, which will open to the public next year. The director is best known for creating the hit musical Mother Play. The play that opens in the coming year will feature tunes by Landua and Kate Diaz, with some additional support from the actress.

Redwood was earlier performed at San Diego’s La Jolla Playhouse, which was well lauded by the audience and was described as “a transportive new musical about one woman’s journey into the precious and precarious world of the redwood forest.”

What did Idina Menzel say about her return to Broadway?

To make an official announcement of her return to Broadway, Menzel released a statement expressing her excitement about stepping on the stage with a musical like Redwood.

In her statement, the actress mentioned, “I’m so thrilled to be returning to Broadway. And the fact that I get to do it with Redwood, a musical that means so much to me, makes it even more special. This show has lived in my bones for fifteen years, from the very first time Tina and I discussed working together. Finally, getting to do it on Broadway is really a dream come true.”

Eva Price, Caroline Kaplan, and Menzel's Loud Mouth media company will co-produce the play. The musical was originally developed by Christopher Ashley, Artistic Director & Debby Buchholz, managing director of La Jolla Playhouse. The musical's creators will announce additional cast members and release dates soon.

What will Redwood be about?

According to the plot of the play, Menzel will portray the character of Jesse, who is a mother, a businesswoman, and a wife. The synopsis of the play reads, “Jesse seems to have it all, but inside, her heart is broken. Finding herself at a turning point, Jesse leaves everyone and everything behind, gets in her car, and drives.”

It further adds, “Thousands of miles later, she hits the majestic forests of Northern California, where a chance meeting and a leap of faith change her life forever. With its deeply personal story, refreshingly contemporary sound, and awe-inspiring design, Redwood explores the lengths and heights one travels to find strength, resilience, and healing.”

Idina Menzel is currently preparing for her North American tour, where she will be performing a few of her songs.

