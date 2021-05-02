  1. Home
Reese Witherspoon amplifies Priyanka Chopra's COVID 19 fundraiser appeal; Calls it an 'urgent situation'

Reese Witherspoon joins other international celebs such as Richard Madden to support Priyanka Chopra's fundraiser to help India's pandemic situation.
4924 reads Mumbai
Reese Witherspoon supports Priyanka Chopra's fundraiser to help COVID situation in India Reese Witherspoon supports Priyanka Chopra's COVID-19 fundraiser to help India
With India's pandemic situation getting dire under a crippling health infrastructure as the country finds itself in an oxygen shortage and rising numbers, actress Priyanka Chopra recently set up a fundraiser to help generate funds. Joining hands with Give India, Priyanka and her husband set up a fundraiser 'Together for India' and have been urging their fans to donate in whatever capacity possible to help support India's healthcare systems. With the likes of Jonas Brothers, Irina Shayk coming in support, PCJ's fundraiser is getting global support. 

Among other celebrities who helped amplify Priyanka's appeal to help India is another major Hollywood celebrity, Reese Witherspoon. The actress recently took to Instagram to share Priyanka's video message appealing to join hands to help India out in its pandemic situation. Sharing the fundraiser details, Reese wrote, "What is happening in India with COVID is an urgent situation."

The Big Little Lies star further also shared news reports explaining the current situation in India. The actress further also wrote, "Please help if you can" while showing support for another appeal made by Jay Shetty. 

So far, international celebrities such as Shawn Mendes, Richard Madden, Kunal Nayyar, Mindy Kaling, and Ellen Degeneres among others have pledged their support to help India in its pandemic crisis. Singer Shawn Mendes in a heartwarming video said, "If you've ever been touched by India's culture or India's people, just donate or share, or anything you can do to help." Mendes has joined Jay Shetty to raise USD 1 million for Give India.

ALSO READ: Nick Jonas appeals with Priyanka Chopra to support COVID 19 fundraiser for India: Every contribution matters

