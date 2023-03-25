Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth call it quits after 11 years of marriage; Announce divorce

Reese Witherspoon, the celebrated Hollywood actress, and her husband, talent agent Jim Toth have parted ways. The estranged couple announced their separation with an official announcement on March 24, Friday, just a few days before their 12th wedding anniversary. As per the latest reports published by People, the Oscar award-winner and her husband parted ways amicably, and they still share a great friendship. Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth are reportedly planning to continue as co-parents to their 10-year-old son Tennessee James.

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth release an official statement

The celebrated actress and talent agent took to their respective official Instagram handles and announced their decision to part ways, with an official statement. "We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," they said. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together," reads Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's statement.

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time," added the former couple.

Check out Reese Witherspoon's Instagram post, below:

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's relationship

The popular actress met the talent agent after her breakup with Jake Gyllenhaal. Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth announced their engagement in December 2010. Later, they tied the knot in March 2011, which was held on her ranch in Ojai, Calif. The couple welcomed their first child Tennessee James, in 2013. Reese has two elder kids, a daughter named Ava and a son named Deacon, with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

ALSO READ: Celebrity social media, 23 March, 2023: Reese Witherspoon to Kim, here’s the daily celebrity Instagram roundup