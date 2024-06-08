Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman Hint at Potential Season 3 of Big Little Lies; Express 'I Got Excited'

Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman are hinting at a third season of Big Little Lies. In a Vanity Fair interview, the two actresses discussed their excitement about the potential continuation of the show. Here's what they teased.

Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman hint at the upcoming Big Little Lies Season 3

During the interview Nicole Kidman said, “I got excited,” then Reese Witherspoon said, “It’s OK, baby. I get excited too. Then I’ve got Laura [Dern] calling me and Zoe [Kravitz] and Shailene [Woodley]. They’re all like, ‘Nic said that we’re making Big Little Lies season three?'”

Kidman confirmed the enthusiasm, mentioning that “But we are now! We’re moving fast and furious, and Liane [Moriarty] is delivering the book,” she said. “Yeah, and we’re in good shape.”

However, Kidman joked that they should keep quiet until it's official. She noted the thrill of talking about a project can feel like actually doing it, but waiting until things are confirmed is better. Witherspoon agreed, mentioning her No-BS Rule in Hollywood: not talking about a project until it's happening.

She said, “There’s this whole thing that you should never talk about something until you’ve done it. If you talk about doing it, it’s the dopamine hit of doing it. You feel like you’ve done it.”

Nicole Kidman on why there's a delay in the third season

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter in January that Witherspoon and Kidman have an idea for season three and plan to present a formal pitch to HBO. Kidman explained to Elle that after the second season's release in 2019, they needed time to figure out the next stories to tell.

Kidman emphasized, “There’s the richness of the storylines, which we’d always discussed, but it needed time because there’s actual unbelievable depth to the next chapter of these women’s lives and their children’s lives — because children grow up, and that’s kind of fascinating,”

The bond among the cast, which includes Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, and Zoë Kravitz, makes it easier to coordinate schedules for another season. Kidman highlighted the close-knit nature of the group, saying “I think when you’re all scattered and never sort of cross paths, it’s very, very different, but when you’re all still very intertwined, that’s what makes it doable, because there’s a willingness, and you want to spend time together.”

The first season of Big Little Lies was based on Liane Moriarty’s best-seller and was created and written by David E. Kelley. Premiering in 2017, the series won eight Emmys, including best limited series.

