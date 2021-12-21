Reese Witherspoon and Scarlett Johansson are all smiles in a sweet selfie from Sing 2 promotions; PIC

Reese Witherspoon recently took to Instagram to share an adorable selfie with her Sing co-star Scarlett Johansson ahead of Sing 2 promotions. Taking to her social media platform, Reese penned, "A pig and a porcupine walk into a bar....@singmovie jokes!" referring to their animated characters from the film.

In the picture, the stars can be seen striking a wonderful pose with each other as they are all smiles while clicking the precious selfie. Scarlett is wearing a red jumper while Reese can be seen donning a black shirt. The two struck a friendly pose and have big smiles on their faces amid Sing 2 promotions. The other picture posted by Witherspoon shows off the decorations done by the Sign 2 franchise with cutouts of the animated characters.

You can take a look at Reese Witherspoon's post below:

Fans took to the comments section to laud the two actresses. "Reese and Scarlett best underrated duo," one fan wrote while another fan said, "You two are literally glowing." Many hailed the two actresses as "Queens" and expressed their happiness after witnessing their adorable bond through the brand new and totally unexpected selfie!

In other news, all the stars from Sing 2 walked the red carpet for a stunning premiere night which included Witherspoon with her daughter Ava Phillipe, sons Deacon Phillippe, 18, and Tennessee James Toth, 8, and husband Jim Toth.

Scarlett Johansson came in with the other cast members. Apart from Johansson and Witherspoon, the Sing 2 cast includes Matthew McConaughey as the ambitious koala, Taron Egerton ex-con gorilla Johnny, Tori Kelly as teenage Indian elephant Meena, and Nick Kroll as the pig named Gunter. Witherspoon and Johansson are Rosita and Ash, respectively.

